Orthopaedic Surgeons Offer Laser Therapy For Pain Management And Find Great Success

Patients of Dr. Marc Pietropaoli, founder and President of Victory Sports Medicine & Orthopedics in Skaneateles, NY have reacted very positively to MLS Laser Therapy. "Patients have been very happy since I began offering this new treatment option several months ago, and we have seen very good results overall."

"I discovered I could treat some of our most difficult patients without the need for invasive procedures; that's when I decided to add it to my practice," said Dr. Pietropaoli. "It's a pain-free treatment with no drugs, no known side effects and very reasonably priced." He goes on to explain that as a full-service practice, he offers physical therapy, surgery, cortisone, hyaluronic acid, PRP and stem cell injections. "But those don't always work, and MLS Laser Therapy adds another layer of non-operative, non-invasive and non-risky treatment options."

Ronald Gardner, M.D., of Gardner Orthopedics agrees that the greatest utility for MLS Laser Therapy has been with patients who don't want to be treated with injections or surgery. "People just don't want injections in their hips," explained Dr. Gardner. "Plantar fasciitis, tennis elbow –all those things that hurt so bad to have injected – can now be treated painlessly with the MLS laser."

Practices like Lederman Kwartowitz Center for Orthopedics & Sports Medicine find value in alternative treatments such as MLS Laser Therapy. It has changed the way owner Ronald Lederman, M.D., is practicing - it's the first time in 17 years that his office has offered a treatment not covered by insurance. "It really required a whole paradigm shift," said Dr. Lederman. "As more patients sign up for it, we are getting more positive responses from them. I don't know of any investment that pays for itself in a couple of months, but this is one of them. 90% of our patients are achieving almost 90% relief from their symptoms – which is unheard of."

Cutting Edge Laser Technologies was featured in the March newsletter as an industry leader for their non-surgical, drug-free alternatives to pain management. Their flagship product, the robotic M6 is an FDA-cleared Class IV therapy laser used to alleviate pain, reduce inflammation, promote healing and restore mobility. This breakthrough Multi-wave locked system (MLS) technology offers a clinically validated, non-invasive way to help patients suffering with refractory chronic pain and injury.

