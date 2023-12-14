Orthopedic 3D printed devices market size to grow by USD 1.35 billion from 2023 to 2028 | North America to account for 40% of market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The orthopedic 3D printed devices market size is expected to grow by USD 1.35 billion from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 16.53% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market has been segmented by application (orthopedic implants, surgical planning, and surgical instruments), type (plastics, nylon, biomaterials, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). North America accounts for 40% of market growth. The US and Canada are prominent markets in the region. Furthermore, several professional societies in the region support the use of 3D printing technologies for medical applications. 

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Orthopedic 3D Printed Devices Market 2024-2028
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Orthopedic 3D Printed Devices Market 2024-2028

Company Profile:

3D Systems Corp., Biomedical Modeling Inc., Dimension Inx., EOS GmbH, Formlabs Inc., General Electric Co., Johnson and Johnson, MATERIALISE NV, Medtronic Plc, Osteo3d, Renishaw Plc, SLM Solutions Group AG, Smith and Nephew plc, Stratasys Ltd., Ultimaker BV, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

  • General Electric Co.: The company offers orthopedic 3D printed devices such as 3D printed hip implants under the brand LimaCorporate.

Orthopedic 3D Printed Devices Market: Segmentation Analysis

The orthopedic implants segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. There is a rising use of 3D printing for the fabrication of standard-sized orthopedic implants, patient-matched implants for individuals who have typical bone and joint anatomy, and custom 3D-printed implants for individuals with bone or joint deformities. Furthermore, customized orthopedic 3D printing devices can be manufactured from high-quality and biocompatible materials. 

"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2018 to 2022"- Technavio

Orthopedic 3D Printed Devices Market: Driver & Trend:

Driver-

  • Increased demand for personalized or customized orthopedic devices
  • Growing number of orthopedic implant surgeries
  • Rising cost efficiency and enhanced productivity

Increased demand for personalized or customized orthopedic devices is the key factor driving market growth. There is a rising use of 3D printing technologies to create patient-specific devices and surgical instruments by using a patient's own medical imaging. Moreover, the nature of additive layer manufacturing in 3D printing enables clinicians to fabricate custom implants that impart complex shapes and geometric features.

Trend-

  • A key factor shaping the orthopedic 3D printed devices market growth is the rising focus on R&D of 3D bioprinting. 

What are the key data covered in this orthopedic 3D printed devices market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period
  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the orthopedic 3D printed devices market between 2023 and 2028.
  • Precise estimation of the market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • Growth of the market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies
  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of orthopedic 3D printed devices market companies.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

