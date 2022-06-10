Orthopedic 3D Printing Devices Forecast Market Report 2021: USD 901.59 Million Market Growth Opportunity by 2025 | Technavio

Orthopedic 3D Printing Devices Market 2021-2025: Scope

Our orthopedic 3D printing devices market report covers the following areas:

Orthopedic 3D Printing Devices Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The orthopedic 3D printing devices market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market. 3D Systems Corp., EnvisionTEC GmBH, EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, General Electric Co., Materialise NV, Medtronic Plc, Renishaw Plc, SLM Solutions Group AG, Stratasys Ltd., and The ExOne Company are some of the major market participants.

3D Systems Corp. - The platform aids in the surgical planning of tumor resection that preserves the native joint function.

Orthopedic 3D Printing Devices Market 2021-2025: Drivers & Challenges

The increased demand for personalized or customized orthopedic devices, an increasing number of orthopedic implant surgeries & rising cost efficiency, and enhanced productivity will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the high initial costs to set up a 3D printing facility will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Orthopedic 3D Printing Devices Market 2021-2025: Segmentation Analysis

Application

Orthopedic Implants



Surgical Planning



Surgical Instruments

Geographic

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

Orthopedic 3D Printing Devices Market 2021-2025: Revenue Generating Segment & Regional Analysis

The orthopedic 3D printing devices market share growth by the orthopedic implants will be significant for revenue generation. This is attributed to the increasing incidence of orthopedic and spinal disorders, rising demand for patient-specific orthopedic implants, a growing need for advanced surfaces and structures in the implants, and the aging of the population.

will be significant for revenue generation. This is attributed to the increasing incidence of orthopedic and spinal disorders, rising demand for patient-specific orthopedic implants, a growing need for advanced surfaces and structures in the implants, and the aging of the population. 38% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for orthopedic 3D printing devices in North America . Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. Improved healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of orthopedic 3D printing devices in healthcare facilities, the presence of established vendors, and the increasing number of joint replacement surgeries will facilitate the orthopedic 3D printing devices market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Orthopedic 3D Printing Devices Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist orthopedic 3d printing devices market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the orthopedic 3D printing devices market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the orthopedic 3D printing devices market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of orthopedic 3D printing devices market vendors

Orthopedic 3D Printing Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.61% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 901.59 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.97 Performing market contribution North America at 38% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3D Systems Corp., EnvisionTEC GmBH, EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, General Electric Co., Materialise NV, Medtronic Plc, Renishaw Plc, SLM Solutions Group AG, Stratasys Ltd., and The ExOne Company Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

