Orthopedic Associates of Flower Mound Provides Notification of Data Security Incident

FLOWER MOUND, Texas, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Orthopedic Associates of Flower Mound PLLC ("Orthopedic Associates") has learned of a data security incident that may have impacted personal and/or protected health information belonging to certain current and former patients. Orthopedic Associates has notified potentially impacted individuals of this incident and has provided resources to assist them.

On or around September 8, 2023, Orthopedic Associates identified suspicious activity within its email system. In response, Orthopedic Associates took immediate steps to secure its email environment and engaged independent cybersecurity experts to conduct an investigation. As a result of this investigation, Orthopedic Associates learned that an unauthorized actor gained access to one of its physician's email accounts between July 7, 2023 and September 7, 2023 and potentially viewed and / or acquired certain emails. Orthopedic Associates performed a comprehensive review of the potentially affected data, and on January 8, 2024 determined that individuals' personal and / or protected health information may have been impacted by this incident. On March 6, 2024, Orthopedic Associates sent notification letters to potentially impacted individuals along with resources to help protect their information.

The following information may have been involved in the incident: name, Social Security number, financial account and/or payment card number and medical information.

Orthopedic Associates takes the security of its patient information very seriously and has taken steps to help prevent a similar event from occurring in the future.

Orthopedic Associates has established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident and to address related concerns. Call center representatives can be reached at 1-800-939-4170.

The privacy and protection of personal information is a top priority for Orthopedic Associates. Orthopedic Associates regrets any inconvenience or concern this incident may cause.

