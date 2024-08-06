Orthopedic Associates of Hartford Named Finalist for CT ImpaCT Awards

Local Orthopedic Group's Charitable Giving Arm OAH Strides Recognized by United Way

HARTFORD, Conn., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Orthopedic Associates of Hartford (OAH), one of Connecticut's largest and most respected orthopedic specialty groups, is excited to announce its nomination as a finalist for the prestigious CT ImpaCT Awards in the Company Making an Impact category. This recognition highlights the exceptional work of OAH's philanthropic initiative, OAH Strides , in the Greater Hartford community.

The 2nd annual ImpaCT Awards, created jointly by FOX61 and United Way, recognizes and honors individuals, groups, and organizations who make a significant contribution to health care, housing, financial empowerment, or the education sector in Connecticut. The event's goal is to raise awareness and resources to benefit the well-being of children, adults, and families in the communities where we live and work.

The mission of OAH Strides is to empower families and people within the Greater Hartford area to improve their physical, emotional and mental well-being through movement and mobility.

"We are so proud of the work being done by OAH Strides," said Pietro Memmo, MD, President, Orthopedic Associates of Hartford. "It is incredibly important to us that we support our patients beyond when they come in for treatment, we want them to know how much we care about the quality of life for everyone in our community."

OAH formed OAH Strides in 2023 as a way to support the community and encourage movement for all. The group has started its second giving cycle, focusing on supporting adaptive movement organizations. To learn more about the grant partners, visit oahstrides.org .

"At OAH Strides, we believe in the power of athletics and the arts to unlock confidence, and physical well-being, and deepen connections within our community," said Kristina Bontempo, Board Chair, OAH Strides. "We are honored to be a finalist for this award and are grateful to our amazing partner organizations for the incredible work they do for our community every day."

As OAH Strides continues to grow its impact, the organization turns its focus to the 2nd Annual OAH Strides 5K/10K Race and 1K Color Run, taking place on Saturday, October 5th at Simsbury Meadows Performing Arts Center. To learn more and register, visit oahstrides.org .

About OAH Strides:

OAH Strides is a philanthropic initiative of Orthopedic Associates of Hartford. OAH Strides has partnered with The Hartford Foundation for Public Giving to fund programs in Greater Hartford and raise awareness around the importance of movement. To learn more, visit oahstrides.org .

About Orthopedic Associates of Hartford:

Orthopedic Associates of Hartford, PC is one of Connecticut's largest and most respected orthopedic specialty groups. As a total orthopedic care center, our physicians and surgeons are experts in their orthopedic specialties, dealing with the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and injuries of the bones, muscles, tendons, nerves, and ligaments in adults and children. To learn more, visit oahct.com .

