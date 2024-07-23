Orthopedic Associates Surgery Center in Rocky Hill, Connecticut Earns its Second Nationally Recognized Clinical Quality Designation

AVON, Conn., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Orthopedic Associates Surgery Center ("OASC"), a Constitution Surgery Alliance ("CSA") partnered and managed Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC), has become one of only 33 ASCs in the nation to earn the prestigious Advanced Orthopaedic Certification for Total Joint Replacement by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care (AAAHC). Notably, in 2023 OASC was also one of only 27 ASCs in the nation to earn the prestigious "Top Ambulatory Surgery Center" designation by the Leapfrog Group, a national organization that sets the highest standards in healthcare safety and quality.

The AAAHC Advanced Orthopaedic Total Joint Certification recognizes surgical facilities that demonstrates compliance with higher level quality expectations designed by experts in the field of orthopedics. The certification demonstrates an organization-wide commitment to ongoing quality improvement and is focused on safe patient outcomes. ASCs that earn advanced Orthopaedic certification for total joint replacement surgery must demonstrate use of evidence-based clinical practice guidelines and ongoing performance improvement processes.

To be considered for Advanced Orthopaedic Total Joint Certification, ASCs are required to have a dedicated core team of clinicians with education and expertise in orthopaedic surgical care. Advanced certified ASCs are required to submit all surgical outcomes to a nationally recognized data registry.

OASC opened in 2004 in partnership with surgeons from Orthopedic Associates of Hartford, one of Connecticut's largest and most respected orthopedic specialty groups. The facility has been performing total joint replacement surgeries since 2016. "We truly appreciate the recognition from AAAHC for earning this esteemed certification," said Dr. Robert J. Carangelo, OASC President and total joint surgeon. "It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our medical staff, care teams, administrators and surgeons in providing outstanding quality of care to our patients. It is our goal to maintain the highest standards of safety, efficiency, and quality to ensure the best outcome for our patients."

In addition to total joint replacements, OASC also serves the community by providing an array of orthopedic surgical services including sports medicine, foot and ankle, hand, wrist and elbow surgeries, and pain management procedures. Visit https://oasurgerycenter.com/ to learn more about Orthopedic Associates Surgery Center.

About CSA

CSA is a leading developer and operator of outpatient surgery centers. Over the past 25 years, CSA has developed 26 surgery centers, including 15 hospital joint ventures, and has partnered with more than 500 surgeons and physicians. CSA's surgery centers encompass 80-plus operating rooms that complete more than 100,000 surgical cases each year. For more information about Orthopedic Associates Surgery Center or other CSA award-winning ASCs, please visit CSASurgery.com.

SOURCE Constitution Surgery Alliance