Orthopedic Care Partners Announces Affiliation with Renowned Surgeon, Nathan Mall, MD, CIME

News provided by

Orthopedic Care Partners

16 Aug, 2023, 05:00 ET

Transaction Enhances OCP's Expertise in Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Orthopedic Care Partners (OCP), a leading orthopedic practice management platform, today announced a strategic affiliation with Nathan Mall, MD, CIME, a distinguished figure in the realm of orthopedic surgery and sports medicine. This collaboration further solidifies OCP's commitment to providing top-tier orthopedic care across the nation.

Dr. Mall, board-certified in Orthopedic Surgery and an Independent Medical Examiner, brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to OCP. With fellowship training in Sports Medicine and Shoulder Surgery, he is an author of over 50 publications in his field. Dr. Mall is a nationally and internationally invited speaker, shedding light on the latest arthroscopic and biologic treatment options. His advanced training encompasses a wide range of procedures, from cartilage restoration to complex shoulder and knee injuries.

Rich Gilbert, MD, CEO of OCP, commented, "Dr. Mall's affiliation with OCP is a testament to our dedication to partnering with the best in the industry. His extensive background, especially in sports medicine, aligns perfectly with our mission to offer comprehensive and cutting-edge orthopedic care. We are excited to integrate his expertise into our platform."

Dr. Mall has served as a team physician for professional teams, including the Chicago Bulls, White Sox, St. Louis Cardinals, Rams, and Blues. His commitment to patient care is evident in his belief that offering a range of treatment options, including the latest non-operative treatments, is essential to customize care based on individual needs.

"I am thrilled to join forces with Orthopedic Care Partners," said Dr. Mall. "This affiliation allows me to further my mission of providing high-quality orthopedic and sports medicine care, leveraging OCP's vast resources and network. Together, we will continue to set the gold standard in patient care."

About Orthopedic Care Partners: Orthopedic Care Partners (OCP) is the leading partner for high-performing, quality, and patient-focused orthopedic surgery practices. OCP provides a full spectrum of services and enhanced resources to help its family of practices thrive and grow while fostering the unique identities that have made them so successful. To learn more, visit www.ocpmgmt.com.

About Dr. Nathan Mall: Nathan Mall, MD, CIME, is a renowned sports medicine surgeon with offices in Kirkwood, Cape Girardeau, and Jefferson City, Missouri. With extensive training in restorative and regenerative orthopedic procedures, Dr. Mall is dedicated to offering a comprehensive range of treatment options to best serve his patients. To learn more, visit https://www.motionorthodocs.com/provider/nathan-mall-md-cime/.

