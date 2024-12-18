Orthopedic Care Partners Announces New President and Chief Operating Officer

GAINSVILLE, Fla., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Orthopedic Care Partners ("OCP" or the "Organization"), a leading orthopedic practice management platform, today announced the appointment of Ed Tufaro as President and Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Ed will be instrumental in enhancing OCP's operating platform to support the Organization's best-in-class physicians while strengthening its ability to seamlessly integrate new partners. Joining January 2025, Ed brings unparalleled expertise in orthopedic operations from his tenure as CEO of Rothman Orthopaedics Institute. Overseeing 40 locations across multiple states and more than 200 physicians, Tufaro drove significant operational and financial improvements, including a major restructuring initiative, helping the institute achieve its best financial performance since 2017.

Prior to Rothman, Ed spent a decade in leadership with the Memorial Hermann Health System, including as the Vice President of Operations at Memorial Hermann Orthopedic & Spine Hospital and, subsequently, as Vice President of Orthopedics across the Memorial Hermann Health System. His leadership delivered transformative advancements in musculoskeletal services, operational efficiencies, and patient satisfaction that resulted in contribution margin increase of 11%, decreased surgical site infections from 2.4% to 0.56% in 18 months, increased patient satisfaction from 92nd percentile to 96th percentile, and a reduced average length of stay by 17% year over year. Ed received his MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and his BA from Princeton University.

Orthopedic Care Partners has a presence in five states and supports 42 clinical locations and six ambulatory surgery centers.

"I have known Ed as a talented and driven healthcare executive for several years," said Dr. Philippon, The Steadman Clinic managing partner. "As an affiliate partner, I am excited for him to join the OCP platform and enable us to continue to execute on our growth plans while we maintain our commitment to providing state-of-the-art patient-centric care."

"I am pleased to welcome Ed and his expertise to OCP's leadership team," said Dr. Tim Corvino, CEO of Orthopedic Care Partners. "This is an exciting time for our organization and Ed will be critical in leading practice integration efforts, building a high-performance culture, and driving high-impact growth that collectively enhance our patient care and experience at every OCP location."

Orthopedic Care Partners (OCP) is the leading partner for high-performing, quality, and patient-focused orthopedic surgery practices. OCP provides a full spectrum of services and enhanced resources to help its family of practices thrive and grow while still fostering the unique identities that have made them so successful. To learn more, visit www.ocpmgmt.com.

