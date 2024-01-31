Orthopedic Care Partners Announces Strategic Affiliation with Palm Beach Hand to Shoulder

News provided by

Orthopedic Care Partners

31 Jan, 2024, 05:00 ET

Transaction marks OCP's 21st practice affiliation and expands its expertise in shoulder and upper extremity care.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Orthopedic Care Partners (OCP), a leading orthopedic practice management platform, today announced its strategic affiliation with Palm Beach Hand to Shoulder, a leading orthopedic practice in Jupiter, FL. The partnership marks OCP's second practice location in South Florida, adding to OCP's 12 affiliations throughout Florida. Palm Beach Hand to Shoulder, a best-in-class practice, enhances OCP's robust network of specialized orthopedic providers, particularly in the area of shoulder and upper extremity treatment.



Palm Beach Hand to Shoulder is led by Veronica A. Diaz, MD, a board-certified, shoulder fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon. Since 2010, Dr. Diaz has been at the forefront of upper extremity orthopedic care, performing thousands of procedures and specializing in the management of degenerative, traumatic, and sports-related conditions of the shoulder and upper extremity.

"We are honored to partner with Dr. Diaz, whose dedication to outstanding quality care and an exceptional patient experience is commendable. Her comprehensive approach to treating shoulder and upper extremity conditions aligns perfectly with OCP's values," said Rich Gilbert, MD, CEO of Orthopedic Care Partners. "This partnership not only elevates the standard of care within our network but also enables Dr. Diaz to extend her exceptional services to a broader patient base, enhancing overall patient outcomes."

Palm Beach Hand to Shoulder emphasizes minimally invasive treatment options, taking a highly individualized, evidence-based approach to the treatment of upper extremity fractures and soft tissue injuries. Dr. Diaz's care philosophy has earned her practice an impressive average patient rating of 4.99 out of 5 stars.

"I am thrilled to be joining Orthopedic Care Partners. Aligning with OCP marks a significant advancement for my practice, broadening our reach and enhancing our capacity to deliver top-tier orthopedic care in Palm Beach County," stated Dr. Diaz.

About Orthopedic Care Partners: OCP is the leading partner for high-performing, quality, and patient-focused orthopedic surgery practices. OCP provides a full spectrum of services and enhanced resources to help its family of practices thrive and grow while fostering the unique identities that have made them so successful. To learn more, visit www.ocpmgmt.com.

Contact:

Grady Wilson
Chief Development Officer, Orthopedic Care Partners
[email protected] 

SOURCE Orthopedic Care Partners

