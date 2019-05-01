Orthopedic Care Partners announces three strategic practice affiliations

GAINESVILLE, Fla., May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Orthopedic Care Partners (OCP), the holding company for The Orthopaedic Institute (TOI) and other affiliated practices, today announced a series of three strategic practice affiliations.

"Shifting managed care and hospital dynamics are putting pressure on all orthopedists, and we're stronger facing these common challenges together," said Michael T. Anderson, Vice President, Corporate Development at OCP.

The three practices, Citrus Orthopaedic & Joint Institute, Ocala Orthopedic Care and James B. Duke, M.D., are well-established practices with over 50 years of combined history.

Citrus Orthopaedic & Joint Institute is the leading orthopedic practice in Citrus County with an 18-year history.

"OCP offered us an attractive opportunity to grow our practice and consolidate our market," said Andrew J. Petrella, M.D., founder of Citrus Orthopaedic & Joint Institute. "OCP brings us additional resources, including physician recruiting, managed care contracting, and capital for expansion that will help take our practice to the next level."

Ocala Orthopedic Care is an orthopedic practice in Ocala with a 12-year history.

"Partnering with OCP will help us reduce the growing administrative headache of running the business side of our practice," said Troy Lowell, M.D., founder of Ocala Orthopedic Care. "We also will maintain day-to-day autonomy of our practice, which is extremely important to us."

James B. Duke, M.D., is an orthopedic surgeon in Ocala. He has practiced medicine for 28 years and has performed over 10,000 total joint replacements.

"Joining the OCP family is a natural step forward for my practice," Dr. Duke said. "The financial liquidity, stability, and resources provided by OCP have made us stronger and allow us to build on our longstanding culture of delivering world-class orthopedic care."

With these three new practice affiliations, OCP now has 44 physicians as part of its platform. "We're thrilled to welcome these three top-tier practices to the OCP family," said Rich Gilbert, M.D., CEO of OCP.

About Orthopedic Care Partners (OCP)

Orthopedic Care Partners (OCP) is the leading partner for high-performing orthopedic surgery practices. We provide financial liquidity, enhanced resources and capital to our family of practices while allowing them to maintain the unique identities that have made them so successful. To learn more, visit www.ocpmgmt.com.

