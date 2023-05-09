Orthopedic device market size to grow by USD 12.11 billion between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by increase in the target population with orthopedic disorders, trauma, and sports injuries - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The orthopedic device market size is set to grow by USD 12.11 billion from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 3.85% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in the target population with orthopedic disorders, trauma, and sports injuries. The number of hip and knee replacement surgeries, craniomaxillofacial (CMF) procedures, and sports-related injuries has increased over the years. Orthopedic devices have been successfully implanted to treat various orthopedic conditions, such as osteoporosis, arthritis, trauma, back pain, and other emergency procedures. The use of orthopedic implants has helped in restoring mobility, supporting weak bones, and reducing pain in patients across the world. The prevalence of various orthopedic conditions is increasing worldwide. For instance, two-thirds of the arthritis population are women. By 2040, an estimated 34.6 million adults will report arthritis-attributable activity limitations. All these factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Here is an exclusive report talking about market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Orthopedic Device Market 2023-2027

Orthopedic Device Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Trend – New product launches coupled with R&D activities will emerge as a key trend in the market. The market is highly competitive with the presence of several key vendors focused on maintaining their leading positions. These vendors are continuously involved in R&D activities to develop innovative products and gain a competitive advantage. They are also focused on reducing manufacturing costs by offering effective and useful tools to provide customized implants for treating various deformities. This is resulting in an increase in the number of product launches by vendors in the market. For instance, in February 2023 , OSSIO, Inc., an orthopedic fixation technology company, launched a new OSSIOfiber Compression Staple orthopedic fixation. The new product allows surgeons to manage stronger, bio-integrative compression. The introduction of such innovative products will positively influence the market growth over the forecast period.

– New product launches coupled with R&D activities will emerge as a key trend in the market. The market is highly competitive with the presence of several key vendors focused on maintaining their leading positions. These vendors are continuously involved in R&D activities to develop innovative products and gain a competitive advantage. They are also focused on reducing manufacturing costs by offering effective and useful tools to provide customized implants for treating various deformities. This is resulting in an increase in the number of product launches by vendors in the market. For instance, in , OSSIO, Inc., an orthopedic fixation technology company, launched a new OSSIOfiber Compression Staple orthopedic fixation. The new product allows surgeons to manage stronger, bio-integrative compression. The introduction of such innovative products will positively influence the market growth over the forecast period. Challenge – Rising product recalls by vendors will challenge the growth of the market. Orthopedic devices and implants can have manufacturing errors. Hence regulatory agencies evaluate all medical devices for potential risks by conducting a health hazard evaluation. This has resulted in the recall of many orthopedic devices in the market. Any adverse effects caused during or after the implantation procedure will force the regulators to put pressure on the vendors to recall their products. This has necessitated vendors to establish enough clinical data regarding the safety and efficacy of their devices before making them commercially available. Such challenges will restrict the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Orthopedic Device Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

The orthopedic device market is segmented by application (spine, knee, hip, extremities, and others), product (orthopedic implants and support devices and orthobiologics), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The market growth in the spine segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is driven by factors such as the rising older population, the rise in popularity of MI spinal surgeries, and the increasing number of clinical trials. Additionally, the rise in the number of spinal fusion surgeries, increase in spine care centers, advances in spine technology, and rise in demand for robotic-assisted spine surgery for better clinical outcomes will also drive the segment's growth.

North America will account for 37% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is driven by the high adoption of orthopedic devices and an increase in the number of surgical procedures. The increasing volume of spinal non-fusion procedures, fast and easier acceptance of technologically updated spinal implants, and growing investments by vendors in clinical trials are other major factors driving the growth of the orthopedic devices market in North America.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters - View Sample Report

The orthopedic device market covers the following areas:

Companies Mentioned

aap Implantate AG - The company offers orthopedic devices under its brand LOQTEQ.

- The company offers orthopedic devices under its brand LOQTEQ. Alphatec Holdings Inc. - The company offers orthopedic devices such as spineEOS and hipEOS.

- The company offers orthopedic devices such as spineEOS and hipEOS. Boston Scientific Corp. - The company offers orthopedic devices through its subsidiary Aesculap Inc.

- The company offers orthopedic devices through its subsidiary Aesculap Inc. Conmed Corp. - The company offers orthopedic devices through its subsidiary DJO Global.

- The company offers orthopedic devices through its subsidiary DJO Global. B. Braun SE

Colfax Corp.

CTL Amedica Corp.

Exactech Inc.

Johnson and Johnson

Medacta International SA

Medtronic Plc

MicroPort Scientific Corp.

Ossur hf

Smith and Nephew plc

Stryker Corp.

TriMed Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Arthrex Inc.

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp.

Nuvasive Inc.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the Report

Related Reports:

The digit joint implants market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.49% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 60.48 million. The market is segmented by product (MCP and PIP joint implants, trapeziometacarpal joint implants, toe implants, and others), type (foot and hands), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The metal implants and medical alloys market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.57% between 2022 and 2027. The metal implants and medical alloys market size is forecast to increase by USD 8.23 billion. The market is segmented by type (titanium, stainless steel, cobalt-chromium, and others), application (orthopedic, cardiovascular, dental, craniofacial, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Orthopedic Device Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.85% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 12.11 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 3.48 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled aap Implantate AG, Alphatec Holdings Inc., B. Braun SE, Boston Scientific Corp., Colfax Corp., Conmed Corp., CTL Amedica Corp., Exactech Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Medacta International SA, Medtronic Plc, MicroPort Scientific Corp., Ossur hf, Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., TriMed Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Arthrex Inc., Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp., and Nuvasive Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Health Care Market Reports

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global orthopedic device market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global orthopedic device market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Spine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Spine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Spine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Spine - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Spine - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Knee - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Knee - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Knee - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Knee - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Knee - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Hip - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Hip - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Hip - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Hip - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Hip - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Extremities - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Extremities - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Extremities - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Extremities - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Extremities - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 56: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 58: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 Orthopedic implants and support devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Orthopedic implants and support devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Orthopedic implants and support devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Orthopedic implants and support devices - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Orthopedic implants and support devices - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Orthobiologics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Orthobiologics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Orthobiologics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Orthobiologics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Orthobiologics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 68: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 70: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 71: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 73: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 87: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 89: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 105: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 111: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)



Exhibit 112: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 113: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 114: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 115: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 116: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 117: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 118: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 aap Implantate AG

Exhibit 119: aap Implantate AG - Overview



Exhibit 120: aap Implantate AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: aap Implantate AG - Key offerings

12.4 Alphatec Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 122: Alphatec Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Alphatec Holdings Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Alphatec Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 B . Braun SE

. Braun SE Exhibit 125: B. Braun SE - Overview



Exhibit 126: B. Braun SE - Business segments



Exhibit 127: B. Braun SE - Key news



Exhibit 128: B. Braun SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: B. Braun SE - Segment focus

12.6 Colfax Corp.

Exhibit 130: Colfax Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Colfax Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Colfax Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 133: Colfax Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Colfax Corp. - Segment focus

12.7 Conmed Corp.

Exhibit 135: Conmed Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Conmed Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 137: Conmed Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Conmed Corp. - Segment focus

12.8 CTL Amedica Corp.

Exhibit 139: CTL Amedica Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 140: CTL Amedica Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: CTL Amedica Corp. - Key offerings

12.9 Exactech Inc.

Exhibit 142: Exactech Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Exactech Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: Exactech Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 145: Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 147: Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 148: Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

12.11 Johnson and Johnson

Exhibit 150: Johnson and Johnson - Overview



Exhibit 151: Johnson and Johnson - Business segments



Exhibit 152: Johnson and Johnson - Key news



Exhibit 153: Johnson and Johnson - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: Johnson and Johnson - Segment focus

12.12 Medtronic Plc

Exhibit 155: Medtronic Plc - Overview



Exhibit 156: Medtronic Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 157: Medtronic Plc - Key news



Exhibit 158: Medtronic Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 159: Medtronic Plc - Segment focus

12.13 MicroPort Scientific Corp.

Exhibit 160: MicroPort Scientific Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 161: MicroPort Scientific Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 162: MicroPort Scientific Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 163: MicroPort Scientific Corp. - Segment focus

12.14 Nuvasive Inc.

Exhibit 164: Nuvasive Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 165: Nuvasive Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 166: Nuvasive Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 167: Nuvasive Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 168: Nuvasive Inc. - Segment focus

12.15 Smith and Nephew plc

Exhibit 169: Smith and Nephew plc - Overview



Exhibit 170: Smith and Nephew plc - Business segments



Exhibit 171: Smith and Nephew plc - Key news



Exhibit 172: Smith and Nephew plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 173: Smith and Nephew plc - Segment focus

12.16 Stryker Corp.

Exhibit 174: Stryker Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 175: Stryker Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 176: Stryker Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 177: Stryker Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 178: Stryker Corp. - Segment focus

12.17 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 179: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 180: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 181: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 182: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 183: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 184: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 185: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 186: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 187: Research methodology



Exhibit 188: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 189: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 190: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio