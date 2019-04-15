Orthopedic Implants Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026
Apr 15, 2019, 19:14 ET
LONDON, April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Orthopedic Implants Market: Overview
Orthopedic implants have been useful in restoring mobility, reducing pain, and treatment of fractures.Orthopedic implant is specially designed to address various musculoskeletal issues.
The global orthopedic implants market is growing at a rapid pace due to factors such as increase in incidence rate of injuries and rise in government initiatives to address unmet medical needs across the world.
The global orthopedic implants market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market.It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on product, end-user, and region.
A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section.Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles to understand the competitive landscape in the market.
This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis by region and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global orthopedic implants market.
Global Orthopedic Implants Market: Key Segments
In terms of product, the global orthopedic implants market has been segmented into joint reconstruction, spinal implants, trauma implants, orthobiologics, and dental implants.The joint reconstruction segment has been classified into hip replacement, knee replacement, shoulder replacement, and others.
The spinal implants segment has been bifurcated into spinal fusion devices and spinal non-fusion devices.The trauma Implants segment has been categorized into metal plates & screws, pins & wires, nails & rods, and others.
The product type segment has been analyzed based on different types of implants used to treat different orthopedic disorders in various regions.The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.
In terms of end-user, the global orthopedic implants market has been classified into hospitals, orthopedic clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.
Global Orthopedic Implants Market: Regional Outlook
The global orthopedic implants market has been segmented into five major regions: North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Israel, and Rest of MEA). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries/sub-regions have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also provides the competitive scenario in these regions.
Companies Mentioned in Report
The report also profiles major players in the market in terms of various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, devices portfolios, business strategies, and recent developments. Major companies profiled in the global orthopedic implants market include Stryker Corp., DePuy Synthes, Zimmer Biomet, Smith & Nephew, Medtronic Spinal, DJO Global, Arthrex, Inc., NuVasive, Inc., and Globus Medical.
