Orthopedic implants market to grow by USD 14.0616 billion from 2022 to 2027 | The increasing incidence of knee injuries to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The orthopedic implants market is set to grow by USD 14.0616 billion from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 6.62% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The increasing incidence of knee injuries is the key factor for the growth of the market. Some common knee injuries include muscle strains, sprains, broken bones, dislocation, meniscus tears, bursitis, overuse injury, trauma, or tear of the posterior cruciate ligament (PCL). In addition, meniscus tears that occur when playing sports are another type of knee injury. When playing sports, players can squat and twist the knee, leading to a meniscus tear. Thus, the increasing number of knee injuries is expected to drive the need for orthopedic treatment which, in turn, will fuel the growth of the orthopedic implants market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Orthopedic Implants Market 2023-2027

Orthopedic Implants Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

A key factor shaping the orthopedic implants market growth is the rising number of strategic alliances. One of the key advantages of strategic alliances is that they help medical device companies find additional opportunities without incurring a significant financial burden. In addition, factors such as an increasing number of partnerships, licensing agreements, and collaborations between players and distribution channel partners are expected to drive the growth of the orthopedic implants market during the forecast period.

Stringent regulations associated with orthopedic implants are a challenge that affects the orthopedic implants market growth. The production and marketing of medical device manufacturers are strongly influenced by the strict regulations of the authorities and regulatory agencies. As a result, the approval of critical devices is difficult and subject to strict regulations in some countries such as the US and Japan as well as other European countries. These regulations are having a negative impact on the market growth and are expected to impede the growth of the orthopedic implants market during the forecast period.

Orthopedic Implants Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

The orthopedic implants market analysis includes product (joint reconstruction implants, spinal implants, and craniomaxillofacial implants), end-user (hospitals, orthopedic clinics, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

The joint reconstruction implants segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Repairing, replacing, and rebuilding broken or damaged joints are some of the major applications of joint reconstructive implants. The growing number of orthopedic conditions such as knee and hip fractures, new product launches, the growing trend of robotic surgery, and the presence of well-known players with strong product portfolios are some of the major factors contributing significantly to the market growth of this segment.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters

Companies Mentioned

Amplitude SAS

Arthrex Inc.

Auxein Medical Inc.

B.Braun SE

Conmed Corp.

Corin Group PLC

Enovis Corp.

Globus Medical Inc.

icotec AG

Johnson and Johnson Services Inc.

Medtronic Plc

Narang Medical Ltd.

Naton Medical Group

Orthofix Medical Inc.

OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Pega Medical Inc.

RTI Surgical Inc.

Smith and Nephew plc

Stryker Corp.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Company Offerings:

Amplitude SAS: The company offers orthopedic implants such as the Score prosthesis, the Anatomic prosthesis and the Integrale stem.

The company offers orthopedic implants such as the Score prosthesis, the Anatomic prosthesis and the Integrale stem. Arthrex Inc.: The company offers orthopedic implants such as FiberStitch implant for shoulder, knee, elbow, arthroplasty, hand and wrist, foot and ankle.

The company offers orthopedic implants such as FiberStitch implant for shoulder, knee, elbow, arthroplasty, hand and wrist, foot and ankle. B.Braun SE: The company offers orthopedic implants such as Bicontact universal hip system and Columbus total knee system

Orthopedic Implants Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.62% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 14,061.6 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.15 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amplitude SAS, Arthrex Inc., Auxein Medical Inc., B.Braun SE, Conmed Corp., Corin Group PLC, Enovis Corp., Globus Medical Inc., icotec AG, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Medtronic Plc, Narang Medical Ltd., Naton Medical Group, Orthofix Medical Inc., OrthoPediatrics Corp., Pega Medical Inc., RTI Surgical Inc., Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Product

7 Market Segmentation by End-User

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

