Orthopedic Institute Announces Grand Opening of New Clinic in Mitchell

Orthopedic Institute Officially Expands Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Care to Mitchell and Central South Dakota Residents with the Grand Opening of a New Office on August 16, 2023.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Orthopedic Institute (OI) will hold a Grand Opening of its new Orthopedic Institute Mitchell clinic, conveniently located on South Burr Street, one block north of Interstate 90, on Wednesday, from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, August 16th. The Mitchell Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4:45 pm. The building will be open to the public for tours.

Orthopedic Institute Mitchell, SD. Designed with patient convenience, comfort, and access, the 9,000-square-foot clinic features 12 clinical exam and procedure rooms, including two fluoroscopy suites. Occupational therapy, x-ray, and OI's SmartChoiceTM MRI are also inside the clinic. Orthopedic Institute Mitchell Clinic Lobby.

"We are proud to invest in the communities we serve. For nearly 25 years, we have rented office space in Mitchell. Building a new facility dedicated to orthopedics and sports medicine enables us to provide patients with the best possible care close to home," said Dr. Matthew McKenzie, a surgeon at OI.

"This new clinic also enables us to meet the increasing demand for non-opioid pain management care," said OI CEO Lynda Barrie. "Because we accept nearly all insurance plans, including most Sanford and Avera insurance plans, we can serve the entire region."

Construction of the new clinic at 1300 S. Burr St. began in Spring 2022. It took less than 12 months to build and represents a short move from the old location across the parking lot at 1204 S. Burr St.

Orthopedic Institute physicians serving the new Mitchell location will include Keith M. Baumgarten, MD, David B. Jones, Jr., MD, Matthew J. McKenzie, MD, Luke H. Rasmussen, MD, Brent R. Thurness, MD, and Eric S. Watson, MD. In addition to handling orthopedic and sports medicine needs from sprains, strains, and fractures to the most complex total joint preservation, reconstruction, or replacement procedures, as well as both non-surgical and surgical spine care needs and pain management with non-opioid solutions, the new and expanded office will facilitate pain procedures such as image-guided epidural injections and minor hand procedures such as carpal tunnel surgery.

With an average star rating of over 4.9 out of 5 on Google My Business, the highest consumer satisfaction rating in the region, OI offers an extraordinary patient experience that inspires individuals to live stronger.

Consumers are encouraged to take the first step toward lasting relief by scheduling an appointment with OI. Call or text APPT to 605-331-5890 to schedule an appointment or visit www.orthopedicinstitutesf.com .

ABOUT ORTHOPEDIC INSTITUTE:

Orthopedic Institute (OI), one of the most highly respected independent physician groups specializing in orthopedics and sports medicine in the Midwest, was founded in 1972. Currently located on the Avera McKennan Health main campus in Sioux Falls, SD, with plans to move to a new office in late 2024 in Tea, SD, the group has steadily grown in size and scope. Today the practice has 19 physicians and over 225 employees serving 14 satellite locations in SD, MN, and IA. Through empowering the private practice model, OI delivers its communities the most efficient, compassionate, and highest-quality care. Nationally recognized and renowned in the region for providing extraordinary orthopedic care, OI is the proud sports medicine provider for professional, collegiate, and high school teams. Visit orthopedicinstitutesf.com to learn more.

