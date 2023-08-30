Orthopedic Institute Expands Sports Medicine Practice

Orthopedic Institute Welcomes Fellowship Trained Primary Care Sports Medicine Physician Dustin P. Collins, MD.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Orthopedic Institute (OI) announced the addition of Dustin P. Collins, MD, to help meet the greater Sioux Falls region's increasing demand for specialized primary care sports medicine for athletes, weekend warriors, and active individuals.

Dustin P. Collins, MD - Orthopedic Institute, Sioux Falls, SD

"At OI, we see thousands of sports injuries yearly, and the data suggests that the majority of these injuries are non-surgical," said Dr. Keith Baumgarten, a fellowship-trained surgeon at OI. "Our growing community needs more primary care sports medicine expertise. Dr. Collins will fill that gap from diagnostic evaluation and nonoperative treatment to rehabilitation and preventive measures."

Dr. Collins, an Ohio State University fellowship-trained primary care sports medicine physician, performed his residency at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN. He evaluates, diagnoses, and treats various sports medicine and musculoskeletal concerns using tools such as sports ultrasound imaging and radiology to help assess and treat the underlying diagnosis in patients. Having played five (5) seasons of professional hockey across three different leagues after being drafted by the NHL Tampa Bay Lightning, Dr. Collins brings a wealth of experience working with athletes of every age and level of competition, from Olympic athletes and Division I college athletes at Ohio State University to professionals.

"The practice of sports medicine requires a team approach requiring input from not only the orthopedic surgeons, but the non-surgical sports specialists, physical therapists, athletic and strength trainers," said Collins. "I was drawn to Orthopedic Institute because the staff at OI is unparalleled and has an unwavering commitment to helping keep athletes of all levels on the field by preventing injury and identifying at-risk athletes to prevent or avoid injury. And in the event of injury, helping them return to play and the activities they love before the injury."

"Beyond his outstanding qualifications, Dr. Collins has a vibrant, uplifting personality. He brings a robust spirit and an unwavering commitment to patient care", said OI CEO Lynda Barrie. "Dr. Collins' passion for sports medicine aligns seamlessly with our mission of transforming lives through exceptional orthopedic care. His expertise and dedication to improving the lives of athletes and active individuals resonate strongly with our vision of creating an extraordinary patient experience that inspires individuals to LIVE STRONGER."

In addition to handling orthopedic and sports medicine needs from sprains, strains, fractures, and overuse injuries, Dr. Collins will assist with treating sports-related concussions, provide training for injury prevention, counseling return-to-play decisions for athletes, and coordinate care with other sports medicine team members. Seeing patients in Sioux Falls at the 810 E. 23rd Street location, Dr. Collins will also serve as the primary care sports medicine physician for the Sioux Falls Stampede and Sioux Falls Storm teams.

With an average star rating of over 4.9 out of 5 on Google My Business the highest consumer satisfaction rating in the region, OI offers an extraordinary patient experience that inspires individuals to live stronger.

ABOUT ORTHOPEDIC INSTITUTE:

Orthopedic Institute (OI), one of the most highly respected independent physician groups specializing in orthopedics and sports medicine in the Midwest, was founded in 1972. Currently located on the Avera McKennan Health main campus in Sioux Falls, SD, with plans to move to a new office in late 2024 in Tea, SD, the group has steadily grown in size and scope. Today, the practice has 19 physicians and over 225 employees serving 14 satellite locations in SD, MN, and IA. Through empowering the private practice model, OI delivers its communities the most efficient, compassionate, and highest-quality care. Nationally recognized and renowned in the region for providing extraordinary orthopedic care, OI is the proud sports medicine provider for professional, collegiate, and high school teams. Visit orthopedicinstitutesf.com to learn more.

