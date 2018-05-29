Orthopedic Institute for Children Announces 2018 Stand for Kids Gala And Master of Ceremonies Debby Ryan

Leading the evening's charge will be Master of Ceremonies, Debby Ryan who has established herself as one of the industry's most exciting and promising young actresses in television and is known for her roles in "Cover Versions", "Insatiable", and "Jessie". OIC's Stand for Kids Gala stage will be headlined by Tony, Emmy and Golden Globe nominated performer Matthew Morrison.

At the gala Harry McKellop, Ph.D will be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award for his prolific work which has resulted in 12 patents to date on novel methods to reduce polyethylene wear in orthopedic implants. As a teacher and mentor, he has touched the lives of countless orthopedic fellows, residents and volunteer student workers who spent time in his labs over the past three decades.

The Automobile Club of Southern California has been a supporter of the children served by OIC for 40 years and will be honored with the Corporate Pinnacle Award.

UCLA Health will be honored with the Power of Partnership Award in honor of the 20-year anniversary of UCLA and OIC alliance. The unique partnership between UCLA and OIC creates a platform for unparalleled contributions to patient care, scientific discovery in orthopedic surgery and musculoskeletal medicine.

OIC's 2018 Stand for Kids Annual Gala Committee and Honorary Committee Members are Ty & Holly Burrell, Claudia Costa, Fred & Katie Cromer, Henri & Jennifer Courpron, Jonathan Davis, Jr., & Rachel Davis, Stuart & Jenny Douglas, Leonard & Rachael Feder, Bradley J. Feld, America Ferrera and Ryan Piers Williams, Heather Freedman, James Gallagher, Kathryn Gallagher, Peter Gallagher & Paula Harwood, Christopher & Anel Lopez Gorham, Hill Harper, Anjelah Johnson & Manwell Reyes, Ana Ortiz & Noah Lebenzon, Kerbanu Pudumjee, Anthony A Scaduto, M.D., Jason & Shawn Silletti, Myriam Silva, M.D., Mauricio Silva, M.D., Marianne Trintignac. For more information on the event, visit StandForKids.org.

About Orthopedic Institute for Children:

Orthopedic Institute for Children (OIC) was founded in 1911 as Los Angeles Orthopedic Hospital. Focused solely on musculoskeletal conditions in children, OIC receives 70,000 patient visits each year. In alliance with UCLA Health and with the support of the OIC Foundation, OIC advances pediatric orthopedics worldwide through outstanding patient care, medical education, and research. Locations in downtown Los Angeles, Santa Monica, Westwood and Calexico treat the full spectrum of pediatric orthopedic disorders and injuries. The same world-renowned care that OIC makes available to privately insured patients, is also made available to kids who are underinsured or have no insurance. For more information, visit ortho-institute.org.

