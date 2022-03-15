Orthopedic Institute Voted the #1 Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Practice in Sioux Falls by Consumers

The Local Best Sioux Falls, SD, announced Sioux Falls consumers voted Orthopedic Institute the #1 Orthopedics & Sports Medicine practice in the region.

"We have raving supportive fans, and we are honored to serve them. For nearly 50 years, the greater Sioux Falls region has placed its trust in Orthopedic Institute to provide the highest quality of care at the most efficient cost," said Peter Looby, MD. "Being voted #1 by our patients and our community is validation that our team consistently delivers on our patient experience pillars of prioritizing access, eliminating barriers, and being remarkable."

The Local Best enables consumers to find the best, most trusted businesses by asking locals to vote on their favorite businesses in over 200 different categories. "It's very effective and is one of the best word-of-mouth recommendations from locals who know which companies to trust." In addition, Nate Henry, of Sioux Falls Local Best, says, "Our award shows that a business has been 'pre-vetted' by others, trustworthy, and worth a premium."

"People trust word-of-mouth recommendations, and we are privileged to have consumers trust us with their care," said Lynda Barrie, CEO. "Winning Local Best awards for multiple categories including Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and alternative medicine is a testament to our daily commitment to transforming lives through extraordinary orthopedic care."

With an average star rating of 4.8 out of 5 on Google My Business, the highest consumer satisfaction rating of any independent orthopedic practice in the region, Orthopedic Institute consistently outperforms larger health systems by creating an extraordinary patient experience that inspires individuals to live stronger.

"We are thankful to serve the orthopedic needs of our region. The Local Best voting reinforces patients feel Orthopedic Institute provides the highest-quality, compassionate orthopedic care at the most affordable prices in our community," said David Jones Jr., MD and Board President at Orthopedic Institute.

Consumers trust smaller independent businesses more than large businesses. According to the Better Business Bureau, 84% of consumers trust independent companies, compared to only 16% that trust large companies. In addition, consumers stated that these independent business owners "take better care of their customers" and are "more responsive to the varying needs of individual customers." With nearly 30 million local businesses in America that employ almost 60 million people, they may call these "small" businesses, but that is half of the US workforce in the U.S.

ABOUT ORTHOPEDIC INSTITUTE:

Orthopedic Institute (OI), one of the most highly respected independent physician groups specializing in orthopedics and sports medicine in the Midwest, was founded in 1972. Located on the Avera McKennan Health main campus, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, the group has steadily grown in size and scope, with 19 physicians and over 200 employees serving 17 satellite locations in South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa. Through empowering the private practice model, OI delivers the most efficient, compassionate, and highest-quality care to the communities it serves. Nationally recognized and renowned in the region for providing extraordinary orthopedic care, OI is the proud sports medicine provider for local professional, university, and high school teams in southeast South Dakota, southwest Minnesota, and northwest Iowa. Visit orthopedicinstitutesf.com to learn more.

ABOUT THE LOCAL BEST SIOUX FALLS:

The LocalBest.com Sioux Falls is a unique business directory for the regions residents that is revolutionizing the way consumers search for businesses. Each year Local Best holds an online vote for just locals to select their favorite businesses. This competition helps businesses improve their customer service to win the hearts and minds of local consumers, in turn providing a better consumer experience to local consumers. The results of the surveys are businesses locals know they can trust. Visit thelocalbest.com/sioux-falls/ to learn more.

