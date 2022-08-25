Orthopedic Surgeon Cesar E. Ceballos, MD, FAAOS, Founder of OrthoMiami, Performs First ACL Surgery in Miami, Florida Using New Implant That Allows the Body to Self-Heal

Dr. Ceballos Is the First Miami Orthopedic Surgeon to Utilize the BEAR Implant to Treat ACL Tears Without Tendon Grafts

MIAMI, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orthopedic Surgeon Cesar E. Ceballos, MD, FAAOS, Founder of OrthoMiami in Miami, Florida, today announced a successful surgical intervention in a 19-year-old male using the FDA-cleared BEAR® Implant, manufactured by Miach Orthopedics, to repair an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear without necessity of a live or donor tendon graft. Dr. Ceballos is the first orthopedic surgeon in Miami to conduct an ACL repair using the Bear Implant. OrthoMiami is a leading orthopedic surgery, regenerative medicine , and sports medicine practice in South Florida.

The BEAR Implant, the newest ACL treatment innovation in 30 years, replaces the need for a donor tendon or tendon from another area of the body, enabling the body to heal its own torn ACL.

"The BEAR implant alters the face of ACL reconstruction and orthopedic surgery ," said Orthopedic Surgeon Cesar E. Ceballos, MD, FAAOS , Founder of OrthoMiami in Miami. "I'm proud to be a Florida pioneer in ACL restoration with the BEAR Implant and am especially pleased with the efficiency and effectiveness of the procedure. I foresee the potential for faster recovery with this innovative new surgical procedure."

Candidates for the BEAR Implant include athletes who need 100 percent mobility for sports performance and others 14-years-old and older with a complete rupture of their ACL confirmed by MRI. Anyone approved for the procedure must be able to undergo surgery within 50 days of tearing their ACL.

Dr. Ceballos has conducted more than 2,500 ACL repair surgeries in his nearly 25-year career as a leading Miami orthopedic surgeon. Nearly ½ a million ACL injuries occur in the U.S. annually, and ACL reconstruction is one of the most common orthopedic surgical procedures.

The BEAR Implant bridges torn ACL edges and allows healing to occur. By injecting the patient's blood within the implant, the surgeon inserts the implant between the torn edges of the ACL. One small incision makes the entire procedure minimally invasive. The implant, combined with the patient's blood, jumpstarts the body's healing mechanism. After approximately eight weeks, as the ACL heals, the implant reabsorbs into the body. It was granted De Novo Approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for skeletally mature patients at least 14 years of age.

About OrthoMiami

OrthoMiami specializes in a variety of advanced surgical options in sports medicine and arthroscopy. Its highly skilled orthopedic surgeons and physicians, podiatrists, and physical therapists deliver end-to-end solutions from diagnosis through treatment for both international patients and those living in South Florida. Founded by Orthopedic Surgeon Cesar E. Ceballos, MD, FAAOS, OrthoMiami is a preferred orthopedic practice for broken bones, tears, arthritis, sports injuries, vein issues, physical therapy, and more.

