Orthopedic Surgeon Tomas Pevny, MD, of Valley View, Is the First in the Roaring Fork Valley to Offer iovera°, a New Option to Manage Knee Pain

The iovera° Technology is a Non-Opioid Treatment Option to Help Patients Relieve the Chronic Pain of Osteoarthritis

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Valley View, the Roaring Fork Valley leader in healthcare technology, is pleased to announce that Orthopedic Surgeon Tomas Pevny, MD, is first in the region to offer iovera°, an FDA-approved, non-surgical, non-opioid osteoarthritis knee pain treatment that uses extreme cold to temporarily stop nerves from sending pain signals.

Osteoarthritis is the most common form of arthritis, affecting 32.5 million United States adults, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). Osteoarthritis is caused by damage or breakdown of joint cartilage between bones, which may cause pain, stiffness, decreased range of motion and swelling.

Administered with a non-surgical handheld device, iovera° is an innovative cryoanalgesia technology that allows healthcare providers to block pain for immediate and long-term relief by delivering precise cold therapy to a targeted nerve. It has been shown to provide long-lasting pain control for osteoarthritis of the knee, or patients undergoing total knee arthroplasty, helping to reduce opioid consumption without permanent damage to nerve structure.

The iovera° treatment applies focused cold to a specific nerve, creating a small ice ball under the skin. This stops the nerve from sending pain signals to the knee. The effect on the nerve is immediate and can last for up to 90 days. Over time the nerve regenerates, and its ability to send signals is restored. This procedure is safe and will not cause damage to or destroy the surrounding tissue.

"We are proud to offer iovera° as a non-opioid treatment option to help our patients temporarily relieve the chronic pain of osteoarthritis," said Dr. Pevny. "At Valley View, we aim to offer remarkable technology options that help reduce post-surgical pain, shorten hospital stays and promote quicker rehabilitation, and iovera° does just that. The iovera° technology harnesses the power of cold to immediately reduce chronic osteoarthritis pain so our patients can get back to living their normal lifestyles and activities."

ValleyOrtho's team of board-certified surgeons, physician's assistants, athletic trainers and nurses provide high-quality, evidenced-based, musculoskeletal care to their patients. The team's areas of expertise include knee, shoulder, hand & wrist, elbow, hip, foot & ankle, joint replacement, sports medicine, fracture management, acute and chronic injury management, and beyond.

Part of Valley View, ValleyOrtho is committed to being the trusted leader in innovative, quality-focused, comprehensive musculoskeletal care in Aspen, the Roaring Fork Valley and beyond. ValleyOrtho has offices in Aspen, Glenwood Springs, Willits, Eagle and Silt. ValleyOrtho also provides world-class orthopedic surgery at Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs and the Valley View Surgery Center in Basalt.

For more information about ValleyOrtho, part of Valley View, visit vvorthocare.org.

For more information on iovera°, visit www.ioverapro.com.

About Valley View

Valley View is an independent, not-for-profit health system based in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. Founded in 1955 with funds raised by the community, Valley View Hospital has evolved to serve the healthcare needs of the region. In addition to its 78-bed hospital in Glenwood Springs, Valley View now includes an integrated system of specialty centers and physicians' practices providing care in multiple locations across Garfield, Pitkin, Eagle and Mesa counties. Cardiovascular care, including open heart surgery, comprehensive cancer care, neurosurgical and orthopedic care, provide a level of specialty care that enable patients to stay close to home for key healthcare needs. A network of primary care practices supports optimal health and the management of patients' total health. As part of Valley View's commitment to the community, it provides certified athletic trainers to student athletes across our community, hosts a Kids Safety Fair and offers free physician-led education. Valley View has been recognized for performance excellence from Healthgrades, J.D. Power & Associates, Truven Health "Top 100 Hospitals," Planetree, Survey Vitals and Consumer Reports. PeopleCare. That's Valley View. www.vvh.org.

About ValleyOrtho

Home to fellowship-trained, experienced surgeons, ValleyOrtho is dedicated to returning patients to the active lifestyle enjoyed in the Roaring Fork Valley. As part of the Valley View family, its surgeons have access to cutting-edge technologies and support services offered in a comfortable environment. ValleyOrtho is committed to being the trusted leader in innovative, quality-focused, comprehensive musculoskeletal care in the Roaring Fork Valley and beyond. ValleyOrtho was formerly Glenwood Orthopedic Center and Foot and Ankle Center at Valley View. For more information, visit vvorthocare.org.

