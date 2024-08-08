Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market size is set to grow by USD 1.49 billion from 2024-2028, Limitations in conventional surgeries spurring the adoption of robotic surgical platforms boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global orthopedic surgical robots market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.49 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 27.17% during the forecast period. Limitations in conventional surgeries spurring the adoption of robotic surgical platforms is driving market growth, with a trend towards increase in minimally invasive surgery (MIS) procedures in orthopedics. However, high equipment and maintenance cost poses a challenge. Key market players include Asensus Surgical US Inc., Brainlab AG, Corin Group Plc, Curexo Inc., Galen Robotics Inc., GANYMED ROBOTICS SAS, Globus Medical Inc., Intuitive Surgical Inc., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., KUKA AG, Medtronic Plc, Nuvasive Inc., OrthAlign Corp., Renishaw Plc, Shanghai MicroPort MedBot Group Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., THINK Surgical Inc., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global orthopedic surgical robots market 2024-2028

Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 27.17% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 1492.7 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 20.98 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, UK, Germany, China, and Japan Key companies profiled Asensus Surgical US Inc., Brainlab AG, Corin Group Plc, Curexo Inc., Galen Robotics Inc., GANYMED ROBOTICS SAS, Globus Medical Inc., Intuitive Surgical Inc., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., KUKA AG, Medtronic Plc, Nuvasive Inc., OrthAlign Corp., Renishaw Plc, Shanghai MicroPort MedBot Group Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., THINK Surgical Inc., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Market Driver

Minimally invasive surgeries (MIS) are increasingly popular in orthopedics due to their benefits in fracture reconstruction, joint replacement, and bone realignment. Arthroscopy is a common MIS procedure. The market's growth is driven by fewer postoperative swellings, reduced complications, pain, and shorter recovery times compared to open techniques. Vendors are investing in R&D and introducing orthopedic surgical robots to cater to this trend, contributing significantly to the global market's growth during the forecast period. MIS procedures for spinal joint stabilization and vertebral disc repair are also gaining traction.

The Orthopedic Surgical Robots market is experiencing significant growth due to trends in precision and safety. Providers seek advanced robotic equipment, such as robotic arms and reamer irrigator aspirators, to enhance surgical outcomes. Regulatory standards ensure safety and approval for these technologies. Aging and the aged population increase the need for surgical robots in addressing bone deformities, spinal conditions, and bone fractures. Robotic surgeries for arthroscopy, extremity orthopedics, and spinal procedures are becoming more common. Technological advances, like the Triathlon Hinge and CORI knee replacement, address skill gaps and provide skilled expertise. Self-efficacy and awareness among surgeons drive the adoption of robotic equipment. Strategic decisions in residency training programs support the integration of robotic surgical techniques. Supportive care needs, such as acetabulum positioning, are addressed through digitization and diagnostic technology. The market for surgical robots in orthopedics is poised for growth, with companies like Engage Surgical leading the way. Bone infections and complex procedures like femoral osteotomies are also potential applications for these advanced systems.

Market Challenges

The orthopedic surgical robots market faces significant challenges due to the high equipment and maintenance costs. The development of these robots, excluding regulatory expenses, requires millions of dollars. For instance, the price of a surgical robot exceeds USD1 million . These substantial costs may lead patients in countries like the US, with healthcare enhancement initiatives, to opt for traditional surgeries. However, the lack of acceptance of robotics for surgeries, particularly in developing nations, poses another challenge. People often prefer a human touch over robots, which vendors can address by intensifying marketing efforts and enhancing medical personnel training. Additionally, improvements in the maneuverability and dexterity of orthopedic surgical robots are essential to make them easily portable. Consequently, the high equipment and maintenance costs are the primary hurdles for the orthopedic surgical robots market during the forecast period.

The Orthopedic Surgical Robots market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders, particularly in the aging population. Challenges in this market include acetabulum positioning during hip replacement surgeries, approval processes for new robotic systems, and health complications associated with orthopedic surgeries. Key areas of focus include arthroscopy, extremity orthopedics, and knee disorders such as osteoarthritis, meniscus tear, and ligament rupture. New developments in digitization, molecular diagnostics, and manufacturing are driving innovation in the market. Companies like Engage Surgical, Monogram Orthopedics, and Mako Orthopedics are leading the way in robotic solutions for hip fractures, femoral osteotomies, and joint replacements. The market is also impacted by healthcare expenditure, geriatric population growth, and the need for inpatient and outpatient facilities to manage bone fractures, bone infections, and bone deformities. Orthopedic surgeons and podiatrists are increasingly utilizing robotic technology to improve accuracy and patient outcomes. However, there are ongoing challenges related to bone fractures, bone infections, and health complications that require continued research and development in the musculoskeletal system and related medtech devices.

Segment Overview

This orthopedic surgical robots market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 Knee surgery

1.2 Hip surgery End-user 2.1 Hospitals

2.2 Ambulatory service centers Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Knee surgery- The orthopedic surgical robots market focuses on partial knee replacement procedures for adults dealing with mid-stage osteoarthritis. Robotic surgery ensures consistent precision during partial knee resurfacing. The market has grown significantly in developed countries and offers vast opportunities in developing ones. Vendors prioritize new prostheses and advanced technologies for knee implant procedures, enhancing patients' quality of life. Knee procedures are typically performed due to traumatic injuries, knee pain, osteoarthritis, or rheumatoid arthritis. The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons reports that 90% of total knee replacement patients experience substantial knee pain reduction. Obesity is a leading cause of knee arthritis, with those in the highest weight quintile having ten times more cases than the lowest. Early market leaders like ROBODOC, CASPAR System, and BRIGIT System have been surpassed by new players such as Smith and Nephew and Stryker, who bring expertise and innovation to the market. Robotic knee surgery offers more precise procedures through fiducial markers and infrared camera systems, which halt the robot if any unnecessary motion occurs. These advancements are expected to fuel the market's growth during the forecast period, contributing significantly to the global orthopedic surgical robots market.

Research Analysis

Orthopedic surgery involves the treatment of disorders and injuries of the musculoskeletal system, including spinal deformities, joint fractures, musculoskeletal traumas, bone infections, and bone deformities. Surgical robots are increasingly being used in orthopedic procedures due to their precision and minimally invasive nature. These robots aid in acetabulum positioning during hip arthroplasty and enable accurate placement of implants. Technological advances in surgical robots include molecular diagnostics and musculoskeletal research, which can lead to improved patient outcomes. New developments in orthopedic robots include the use of robotic arms in extremity orthopedics and the Triathlon Hinge for spinal surgery. Inpatient facilities are integrating these advanced technologies to provide better care for patients with musculoskeletal disorders, such as osteoarthritis. The human skeletal system is complex, and surgical robots offer a solution to the challenges faced during orthopedic procedures. Manufacturing of these robots is a growing industry, with companies continually pushing the boundaries of innovation. Engage Surgical, Monogram Orthopedics, and other key players are leading the way in this field.

Market Research Overview

The Orthopedic Surgical Robots market is experiencing significant growth due to the aging population and the increasing prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders. The human skeletal system, which includes bones, joints, ligaments, and muscles, is prone to various conditions such as bone fractures, bone infections, ligament rupture, osteoarthritis, and osteoporosis. These disorders can lead to hip fractures, knee disorders, meniscus tear, and spinal deformities, among others. Orthopedic surgeons are increasingly adopting robotic surgeries for their precision and safety, especially in complex procedures like acetabulum positioning, femoral osteotomies, and hip replacements. New developments in robotic technology, such as the Mako orthopedic robot and CORI knee replacement system, are revolutionizing orthopedic surgery. The market is also driven by regulatory approvals, healthcare expenditure, and awareness of the benefits of robotic surgeries. However, there are challenges such as skill gaps, regulatory standards, and manufacturing costs. Providers, including inpatient facilities and outpatient centers, are making strategic decisions to invest in robotic equipment to meet the growing demand for orthopedic care. Digitization and molecular diagnostics are also playing a role in the market, with companies like Engage Surgical and Monogram Orthopedics developing advanced medtech devices for orthopedic surgery. The future of the market looks promising, with continued technological advances and a growing need for supportive care needs in the geriatric population.

