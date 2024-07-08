OrthoPulse Launches in the U.S. with New Leadership

NEW YORK, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Biolux Technology, a pioneer in orthodontic optimization technology, proudly announces the U.S. launch of its flagship product and platform, OrthoPulse, with an improved, highly reliable version supported by strong clinical evidence. This launch marks a significant milestone as the company continues to innovate and provide superior solutions in the dental and orthodontic industries.

With enhanced features and reinforced reliability, OrthoPulse 2.0 devices offer a state-of-the-art experience for both practitioners and patients. This latest iteration of OrthoPulse is supported by more clinical evidence than ever before, underscoring its effectiveness and safety in orthodontic treatment for patients.

"OrthoPulse and its platform have become a standard of care for all patients, especially in complex adult aligner treatments. We have successfully treated hundreds of patients with OrthoPulse, resulting in significantly reduced refinements. We highly recommend utilizing this innovative technology." - Dr. Leone Paola

Leading this new chapter for OrthoPulse in the U.S. is Michael Hendricks, an experienced and dynamic leader dedicated to driving the company's success. Mike's appointment signals a renewed commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, ensuring that OrthoPulse continues to set the standard in orthodontic care with next-generation accelerated technology.

"We are thrilled to bring OrthoPulse 2.0 to the U.S. market," said Michael Hendricks, Chief Business Officer North America. "Our improved product, combined with robust clinical evidence, positions us to better serve our partner doctors and advance the field of orthodontics. We look forward to establishing our presence and building strong relationships with our clinicians."

OrthoPulse's innovative technology uses low levels of light energy called photobiomodulation to stimulate the bone surrounding the roots of teeth and facilitate efficient tooth movement for aligner and bracket patients. This non-invasive treatment option offers patients the convenience of faster, more predictable and more comfortable orthodontic treatment.

For more information about OrthoPulse and its return to the U.S. market, visit www.orthopulse.com or contact Michael Hendricks at [email protected]

SOURCE Biolux Technology - OrthoPulse