Orthosnap Ships One Millionth Aligner, Now Partnered with More Than 500 Dental Providers

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Orthosnap, the provider of dental aligner systems that are doctor guided and free of striations, announced today that it has shipped its one millionth aligner. Now partnered with more than 500 dental practices across the United States, Orthosnap is working closely with doctors providing treatment to patients with mild to severe malocclusions. The Orthosnap aligner system is based on an impression produced physical model and a patented pin movement system that allows for more efficient and effective clear aligner therapy.

Michael Yoon, president & COO of Orthosnap

"Since our mission is to provide patients with a superior aligner solution, it is truly rewarding and affirming each time we ship a new, custom crafted aligner," said Michael Yoon, president and COO of Orthosnap. "We are thrilled with the momentum we're seeing and are excited to be partnering with additional dental professionals each week."

Orthosnap's patented manufacturing process ensures that doctors deliver a perfect fit for each patient they provide with an aligner. The company delivers more effective teeth alignment than products that rely on 3D printing, which is known for inaccuracies related to printing from the bottom up. Orthosnap's manufacturing process creates aligners that can be up to 140 microns more precise than 3D and this provides markedly better outcomes for patients.

"As an orthodontist, I use traditional braces, but I have recently performed a number of cases using Orthosnap. I see much better results with Orthosnap than with the other clear aligner systems out there in the market that I've used," said Dr. Aaron Kohan, a veteran orthodontist practicing in New York City. "Orthosnap's support and customer service is also excellent. The principles behind the design and the full body movement of these aligners are very impressive. This product fits well among the solutions I offer at my practice."

Dental providers who are interested in learning more about Orthosnap can visit https://www.orthosnap.com

