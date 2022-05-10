Orthostatic Hypotension Drugs Market - 42% of Growth to Originate from North America |Evolving Opportunities with Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. & Apotex Inc| Technavio

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of oh in the geriatric population, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases associated with a high risk of OH, and the high market growth opportunities for oh drugs in emerging countries. However, the low diagnosis rate of OH is hindering market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Company Profiles

The orthostatic hypotension drugs market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as expanding their product portfolios by investing in R and D to compete in the market. The orthostatic hypotension drugs market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Alchemy Laboratories Pvt Ltd., Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Apotex Inc., Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc, Baxter International Inc., Brancaster Pharma Ltd., Cadila Healthcare Ltd., Cerecor Inc., Enaltec Labs Pvt. Ltd., Endo International Plc, H. Lundbeck AS, Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Manus Aktteva Biopharma LLP, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Theravance Biopharma Inc., and Viatris Inc.

Few companies with key offerings

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.- The company offers orthostatic hypotension drugs that have the strength of 0.1 mg and are available in the dosage form of tablets, under the brand name of Fludrocortisone Acetate USP.

The company offers orthostatic hypotension drugs that have the strength of 0.1 mg and are available in the dosage form of tablets, under the brand name of Fludrocortisone Acetate USP. Apotex Inc. - The company offers orthostatic hypotension drugs that are available in dosage form of 2.5 mg, 5 mg, and 10 mg tablets for oral administration with Midodrine hydrochloride as its active ingredient, under the brand name Midodrine. hydrochloride.

The company offers orthostatic hypotension drugs that are available in dosage form of 2.5 mg, 5 mg, and 10 mg tablets for oral administration with Midodrine hydrochloride as its active ingredient, under the brand name Midodrine. hydrochloride. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc - The company offers orthostatic hypotension drugs that are indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia, under the brand name Akovaz.

The company offers orthostatic hypotension drugs that are indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia, under the brand name Akovaz. Baxter International Inc. - The company offers orthostatic hypotension drugs that are indicated to raise blood pressure in adult patients with severe, acute hypotension, under the brand name Norepinephrine.

The company offers orthostatic hypotension drugs that are indicated to raise blood pressure in adult patients with severe, acute hypotension, under the brand name Norepinephrine. Endo Inc - The company offers orthostatic hypotension drugs that are used for primary and secondary adrenocortical insufficiency in Addison disease and for the treatment of salt-losing adrenogenital syndrome, under the brand name Florinef.

The company offers orthostatic hypotension drugs that are used for primary and secondary adrenocortical insufficiency in disease and for the treatment of salt-losing adrenogenital syndrome, under the brand name Florinef.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Segmentation Analysis

By Product, the market is classified as midodrine, northern (droxidopa), fludrocortisone, and other drugs.

the market is classified as midodrine, northern (droxidopa), fludrocortisone, and other drugs. By Geography, the market is classified as North America , Europe , Asia , and the Rest of the World (ROW).

Orthostatic Hypotension Drugs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.06% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 571.76 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.44 Performing market contribution North America at 42% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alchemy Laboratories Pvt Ltd., Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Apotex Inc., Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc, Baxter International Inc., Brancaster Pharma Ltd., Cadila Healthcare Ltd., Cerecor Inc., Enaltec Labs Pvt. Ltd., Endo International Plc, H. Lundbeck AS, Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Manus Aktteva Biopharma LLP, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Theravance Biopharma Inc., and Viatris Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Midodrine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Midodrine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Midodrine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Midodrine - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Midodrine - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Northera (droxidopa) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Northera (droxidopa) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Northera (droxidopa) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Northera (droxidopa) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Northera (droxidopa) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Fludrocortisone - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Fludrocortisone - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Fludrocortisone - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Fludrocortisone - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Fludrocortisone - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Other drugs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Other drugs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Other drugs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Other drugs - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Other drugs - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Exhibit 93: Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Apotex Inc.

Exhibit 97: Apotex Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Apotex Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: Apotex Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc

Exhibit 100: Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc - Overview



Exhibit 101: Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc - Business segments



Exhibit 102: Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc - Key news



Exhibit 103: Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc - Segment focus

10.6 Baxter International Inc.

Exhibit 105: Baxter International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Baxter International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 107: Baxter International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: Baxter International Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Endo International Plc

Exhibit 109: Endo International Plc - Overview



Exhibit 110: Endo International Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 111: Endo International Plc - Key news



Exhibit 112: Endo International Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: Endo International Plc - Segment focus

10.8 H. Lundbeck AS

Exhibit 114: H. Lundbeck AS - Overview



Exhibit 115: H. Lundbeck AS - Business segments



Exhibit 116: H. Lundbeck AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: H. Lundbeck AS - Segment focus

10.9 Novartis AG

Exhibit 118: Novartis AG - Overview



Exhibit 119: Novartis AG - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Novartis AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Novartis AG - Segment focus

10.10 Pfizer Inc.

Exhibit 122: Pfizer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Pfizer Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Pfizer Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 125: Pfizer Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Pfizer Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 127: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 130: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 Viatris Inc.

Exhibit 132: Viatris Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Viatris Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Viatris Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Viatris Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 136: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 137: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 138: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 139: Research methodology



Exhibit 140: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 141: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 142: List of abbreviations

