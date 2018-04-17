OrthoTrophix Will Present Data on Long-Term Clinical Benefit of TPX-100 in Mild to Severe Knee Osteoarthritis Patients at OARSI Annual Meeting 2018

OrthoTrophix previously presented the results of a Phase 2 clinical study in which the company's OA drug candidate, TPX-100 improved knee function and physical quality of life at 6 and 12 months after treatment compared with placebo (N=93). A follow-on protocol, TPX-100-4, assessed the same patient reported outcomes in subjects who participated in TPX-100-1. The average time from the initial TPX-100 treatment was 30 months, with a range of 28 – 35 months. Exclusion criteria included knee surgery or investigational drugs for OA in the interim between TPX-100-1 and TPX-100-4. Of the 93 subjects in TPX-100-1, 53 enrolled in TPX-100-4. Topline results of this follow-on study will be included in the poster session of the 2018 OARSI annual meeting under the abstract entitled "TPX-100 LEADS TO MARKED, SUSTAINED IMPROVEMENTS IN SUBJECTS WITH KNEE OSTEOARTHRITIS."

The company's Chief Medical Officer, Dawn McGuire, MD., FAAN stated, "The long-term follow-on study enrolled over half the TPX-100-1 subjects, despite being an observational study only. The sustained improvement in knee function for more than two years in knees injected with TPX-100 confirms our confidence in TPX-100 as a drug with the potential to modify the disease of knee osteoarthritis as patients actually experience it."

About OrthoTrophix, Inc.

OrthoTrophix, Inc., based in Oakland, California, is a privately held biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of revolutionary therapeutics for the treatment of diseases and conditions involving the hard tissues. Founded by three co-founders in 2011, the primary focus of OrthoTrophix has been regeneration and repair of cartilage in the knee and other joints with its novel proprietary compounds which promote formation of new cartilage and bone tissues and thereby repair the respective defects. OrthoTrophix has received over $30 million from its preferred stock financing and research and development revenues since its inception.

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in the statements. The forward-looking statements include statements regarding product development and cannot be guaranteed. OrthoTrophix undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect OrthoTrophix' business.

