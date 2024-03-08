OrthoVentions Invests in Motio[OV] to Develop 3D Printed Implant and Instruments to Treat Joint Arthritis of the Big Toe

ATLANTA, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OrthoVentions LLC today announced its investment in MotioOV, an early-stage company created in partnership with the Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS). MotioOV is developing a novel 3D printed implant and custom instruments to address stiffness and pain associated with arthritis of the first metatarsophalangeal (MTP) joint.

Under the terms of the investment, the company will be funded to complete product development and an initial commercial launch targeting the unmet clinical need of providing a functional MTP joint implant that reduces pain and preserves motion rather than the sub-optimal treatment of joint fusion. The solution under development will consist of various implant sizes and single-use instruments customized to complete total joint arthroplasty. Complaints of arthritic toe pain account for 20-30 percent of all patient visits to foot and ankle surgeon's practice.

"MotioOV is based on the fundamental understanding of the anatomy and associated forces of the MTP joint in an arthritic joint to invoke the design of an implant that minimizes insult to the bone and surrounding soft tissues while promoting stability," said Dr Holly Johnson, Co-Founder of MotioOV and an orthopedic foot and ankle surgeon at HSS. Dr. Constantine Demetracopoulos, an orthopedic foot and ankle surgeon at HSS and Co-Founder of MotioOV added, "We have taken a comprehensive approach combining image-driven design, additive manufacturing to optimize bone in-growth and procedure-specific instruments to deliver an efficient and reproducible surgical plan."

Jagi Gill, Founder and Managing Director of OrthoVentions, said, "The partnership with Doctors Johnson and Demetracopoulos brings best-in-class surgical experience in fore-foot and total joint arthroplasty to lead the design of our complete solution of implant and instrumentation leveraging the expertise of our product development partners. Arthritis of the MTP joint is a growing clinical burden driven by the aging population with no viable motion preserving option."

About OrthoVentions:

OrthoVentions LLC is a dedicated healthcare fund collaborating with the Hospital for Special Surgery to identify and develop novel technologies developed by their premiere musculoskeletal surgeons. The principals at OrthoVentions bring a strong track record as founders and operators of medical technologies companies with a rich experience in developing and commercializing compelling healthcare solutions. (www.orthoventions.com)

Contact:

Rom Papadopoulos

Chief Financial Officer

OrthoVentions LLC

[email protected]

SOURCE OrthoVentions LLC