Orthus Health Announces Dr. Andrea Coviello Of Duke University As Medical Advisor

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Orthus Health, an innovative wellness provider, is proud to announce the appointment of Andrea Coviello, MD, FACE, MMCi, MSc of Duke University as the company's Medical Advisor.

Dr. Coviello is board-certified in Internal Medicine, Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism as well as Obesity Medicine. As both a practicing physician at Duke Health and Associate Professor at the Duke University School of Medicine, Dr. Coviello brings over 25 years of clinical experience and knowledge to Orthus Health.

"We're thrilled to have Dr. Coviello on board," said Chris Caramanico, CEO & President of Orthus Health. "She will work alongside our product development team to expand Orthus Health for Diabetes with clinically relevant, evidence-based interventions. In addition, Dr. Coviello will support our holistic mission to save employers money by enhancing the health of their employee population."

Orthus Health for Diabetes extends the company's wellness platform capabilities with unique tools to support, empower and advise individuals living with diabetes. Easy-to-use technology supports regular capture of blood glucose readings from any glucometer, including non-connected or Bluetooth devices. Real-time analytics, applied to a diverse data set, empowers employees with individualized nutrition, exercise and adherence alerts. Equally important, the Orthus Health team of clinically trained health coaches proactively advises diabetic and pre-diabetic employees to avert undesirable complications and inspire positive behavior change.

With Dr. Coviello overseeing the program, Orthus Health for Diabetes will advance employee health while also saving employers money.

"I am excited to be working with Orthus Health to empower people to improve their health. The Orthus Health platform provides the opportunity to make a real difference in the lives of employees and their loved ones," stated Dr. Coviello.

