Ortoli Rosenstadt LLP Represents Helbiz Inc In Public Listing As NASDAQ's First Micro-Mobility Company

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ortoli Rosenstadt LLP, a New York full-service international law firm, today announced that it represented Helbiz, Inc., a global leader in micro-mobility who is revolutionizing transportation through technology, as it became the first publicly listed micro-mobility company in the U.S. market. Helbiz's units began trading on August 13, 2021, on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker symbol "NASDAQ: HLBZ" for Helbiz common stock and "NASDAQ: HLBZW" for Helbiz warrants.

"We are pleased to represent and support Helbiz, Inc. as it begins its life as the first U.S. publicly listed micro-mobility company on the NASDAQ market," commented Partner William Rosenstadt. "Its services are shaping the future of tomorrow, and we are honored to continue advising Helbiz management in its future endeavors."

The Ortoli Rosenstadt LLP team was led by Managing Partner, William Rosenstadt and Counsel, Tim Dockery.

