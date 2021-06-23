Ortoli Rosenstadt LLP Represents Magnaghi Aeronautica USA Inc. in the Acquisition of Airmarine Electroplating Corporation And Airlift Hydraulics, Inc.

NEW YORK, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ortoli Rosenstadt LLP, a New York full-service international law firm, announced today that it represented Magnaghi Aeronautica USA Inc., the U.S. holding company of Italian-based aerospace company Magnaghi Aeronautica S.p.A., in its acquisition of Airmarine Electroplating Corporation and Airlift Hydraulics, Inc.

The transaction closed on April 1, 2021, and the Ortoli Rosenstadt LLP team included partners Paul Pincus and Aldo Panunzio.

"As an international law firm that focuses on cross-border M&A transactions and relations, we were thrilled to represent a cutting-edge company such as Magnaghi Aeronautica in its U.S. expansion project," commented partner Aldo Panunzio. "We look forward to assisting them with future acquisitions and helping them push their vision even farther."

About Ortoli Rosenstadt LLP

Founded in 2006, Ortoli Rosenstadt LLP is a New York-based law firm that represents both domestic and international clients. The firm provides innovative, solution-oriented legal advice to its clients in a wide variety of practice areas, including corporate and securities, mergers and acquisitions, real estate, intellectual property, and litigation.

About Magnaghi Aeronautica Group

Magnaghi Aeronautica Group is a multinational aerospace conglomerate with a strong international presence, especially in Europe and North and South America. Magnaghi Aeronautica is one of the few world players able to design and manufacture complete landing systems for both military and civil purposes.

