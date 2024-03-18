ORTOLI ROSENSTADT LLP REPRESENTS SHAREHOLDERS OF ALFMATION SPA IN THE SALE TO InTEST CORPORATION

NEW YORK, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ortoli Rosenstadt LLP, a full-service international law firm, today announced that it represented the shareholders of Alfamation S.p.a. in the sale to InTest Corporation.

The Ortoli Rosenstadt LLP team was led by Partners Aldo Panunzio and Paul Pincus, respectively a member and head of the firm's private company M&A practice, with assistance from Counsel Christopher Condlin and Associate Shanice Harris.

For all local (Italian) aspects Ortoli Rosenstadt LLP worked with the assistance of ADVANT Nctm one of the top Italian law firms active in the M&A sector, specifically with a team led by Partner Michele Motta with assistance from Associate Paola Giordano.

Alfamation is a world's leader in the field of engineering functional test systems, now part of InTest Corporation, a U.S. publicly-trade company.

About Ortoli Rosenstadt LLP

Founded in 2006, Ortoli Rosenstadt LLP is a New York-based law firm representing global clients. The firm provides cutting-edge, solution-oriented legal advice to its clients in a wide variety of practice areas, including corporate & securities, mergers and acquisitions, private equity, real estate, employment, intellectual property, and litigation.

PRESS CONTACT:

[email protected]

212-588-0022

SOURCE Ortoli Rosenstadt LLP