Oruba Introduces the World's First Self-operating Uroflowmeter

ANKARA, Turkey, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Uroflowmetry is a simple yet essential screening procedure that is used to assess bladder and sphincter function. It measures the rate of urine flow to determine the potential existence of diseases – prostate hyperplasia, bladder cancer, prostate cancer, neurogenic bladder dysfunction, and urinary blockage, to name but a few.

Even though the uroflowmetry is an uncomfortable procedure for the patient, there have been no advancements in how it's performed – not until now, at least.

Oruba's Uroflowmetry Innovation

Oruba , an IoT based point-of-care medical device manufacturer, developed the world's first self-operating uroflowmeter, Oruflow, that makes the screening procedure as hygenic, safe, comfortable, and streamlined as can be – for both the patients and providers.

Oruba has developed an innovative, IoT-supported uroflowmeter Oruflow that increases patient comfort and allows for contactless, time-saving screenings.

Traditional uroflowmetry tests require, the patient urinate into a funnel-shaped device that measures the amount of urine passed, the speed expressed in milliliters per second, and the length of time it takes to empty the whole bladder.

While it's a simple, non-invasive screening, it can be time-consuming and uncomfortable for everyone involved. First, the medical technician needs to register the patient then guide them on how to use the uroflowmeter. They need to manually start and finish the screening, print out the report, give the report to the patient, send a copy to the doctor, then thoroughly clean the device for the next patient.

A screening that shouldn't take more than a couple of minutes turns into a half-an-hour process at the very least. However, with Oruba Oruflow, the entire experience is completely streamlined.

The device is fully automatic, requiring no human intervention. It has a built-in barcode scanner that registers the patient and collects all the necessary information. It boasts textual, audio, and visual tutorials on using the device to ensure that the patient is adequately informed. Oruflow starts the screening automatically, prepares the report while the patient is finishing up, prints it out for patient convenience, and sends a digital version to the hospital information system (HIS). Most importantly, it self-cleans and, sanitizes, and prepares the device for the next patient in under a minute.

It is fully automated, contactless, and provides patients with the utmost privacy during the screening, making uroflowmetry convenient and comfortable.

Conclusion

Oruba is guided by innovation, ethics, and discipline. The company is devoted to creating advanced medical devices that capture all bioinformation in human excreta and that improve patient and provider experience.

Oruba's medical devices are used in prominent institutions around 10 countries, and Oruba continues its mission to expand its products and services to all patients and providers around the world.

