Orum achieves ISO 27001 Certification

08 Jun, 2023, 14:15 ET

AUSTIN, Texas, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Orum, the AI-powered Live Conversation Platform, has successfully achieved ISO 27001 certification after completing a third-party audit of its data security and privacy protection processes.

The report, compiled by Prescient Security, documents how Orum's data security and privacy procedures meet the ISO 27001 requirements, which is widely considered the international gold standard for information security management.

As a leading enterprise-level SaaS provider, Orum's ISO 27001 certification, along with the previously completed SOC 2 Type II certification, reiterates the company's commitment to proactive compliance. Rolland Miller, Orum's VP of Security and Compliance, said "Information security is an organization-wide commitment at Orum for both our data and our customers' data. By implementing ISO 27001, Orum has demonstrated a commitment to our customers that we will create, maintain, scale, and improve our Information Security Management System (ISMS) to help customers meet complex international privacy and security needs."

The achievement will help Orum expand their services into additional international countries, as they continue to pursue GDPR and other privacy specific international certifications. As Colin Specter, Orum's VP of Sales put it, "We're making investments in our European security and compliance to ensure we are set up to support customers throughout the EU. We look forward to helping sales teams reach more prospects around the world."

About Orum

Orum is the AI-powered Live Conversation Platform supercharging sales activity. Orum's platform automates repetitive tasks associated with calling, instantly connects sales reps when a prospect answers, provides the analytics managers need for coaching, and eliminates manual tasks. Orum optimizes sales teams workflow with seamless integrations into their existing tech stack, all with enterprise grade security.

To learn more, visit www.orum.com.

