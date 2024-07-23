Orum achieves ISO 27701 Certification and Adds Advanced Compliance Controls

AUSTIN, Texas, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Orum, the leading AI-powered dialer that has seen a 145% year-over-year growth in sales rep and prospect conversations, proudly announces its successful achievement of ISO 27701 certification. This certification demonstrates Orum's enterprise-grade commitment to protecting personal data and complying with global privacy regulations.

"Achieving ISO 27701 certification is a significant milestone for Orum," said Jason Dorfman, CEO of Orum. "This certification not only validates our rigorous data privacy and security practices but also assures our customers that their data is handled with the utmost care and in compliance with the highest international standards."

In addition to this achievement, Orum has expanded its dialing capabilities globally and released advanced compliance controls for call monitoring and call recordings to ensure customers can make calls in a compliant manner. "For companies with sales reps calling internationally, certifications like ISO 27701 and compliance controls are crucial," added Dorfman. "These capabilities give our customers unprecedented control over call monitoring and recording settings, enabling them to navigate complex regulatory landscapes confidently."

Sellers have completed nearly 300 million calls and generated over $1 billion in pipeline using Orum's AI-powered dialer. With the ISO 27701 certification and more robust controls, Orum reinforces its position as a trusted partner for organizations looking to expand their sales efforts while ensuring data privacy and security.

"Data privacy is a top priority at Orum, and achieving ISO 27701 certification reflects our ongoing commitment to excellence in this area," added Rolland Miller, Orum's VP of Security and Compliance. "We will continue to invest in and prioritize the security and privacy of our customers' data as we innovate and grow."

About Orum

Orum is the AI-powered Live Conversation Platform supercharging sales activity. Orum's platform automates repetitive tasks associated with calling, instantly connects sales reps when a prospect answers, provides the analytics managers need for coaching, and eliminates manual tasks. Orum optimizes sales teams workflow with seamless integrations into their existing tech stack, all with enterprise grade security.

