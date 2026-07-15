Orum Acquires Scout AI to Give Sales Teams Phone Data They Can Trust

AUSTIN, Texas, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Orum, the AI-powered calling platform trusted by more than 1,200 sales teams worldwide, today announced it has acquired Scout AI. Scout uses AI agents to work out the right phone number to reach a given prospect, so sales reps stop wasting time on numbers that are wrong or out of date.

Scout has acquired Scout AI and are building a new breed of data agents purpose-built for sales teams. Speed Speed

Sales reps spend their days calling prospects, but the numbers they work from are often wrong, outdated, or scattered across tools that don't talk to each other. Reps lose hours dialing dead ends and fixing records by hand. The problem was never too few data providers. It was too little data teams can trust.

Scout by Orum solves this with AI agents, software that carries out multi-step work on its own. The agents bring a company's CRM and data providers together with Orum's proprietary call data, decide which number is most likely to reach each person, and keep that answer current. What makes those decisions reliable is Orum's own network. Having powered more than one billion sales calls, Orum holds one of the industry's most complete records of which numbers actually reach a live person. Orum's calling data gives Scout a signal to rank against that no other outbound calling solution can provide today.

"For all the data tools sales teams have, the core problem hasn't moved; the data they work from can't be trusted," said Jason Dorfman, Co-founder and CEO of Orum. "We knew a single data enrichment feature was never going to fix that. That's why we're bringing on Scout AI, connected to Orum's intelligence from more than one billion calls, we can build a new breed of data agents that work from data teams can actually trust."

"Data agents are only as good as the data they learn from," said Christian Arredondo, Founder of Scout AI. "Plugging into Orum's phone intelligence changes what ours can do. The agents don't just hunt and wrangle data, they work from the most accurate phone data available, refreshed by real conversations every day. No traditional data provider can offer that."

Scout writes the best number back into the tools reps already use, so the improvement stays with the customer, not locked inside another vendor's platform.

Scout by Orum is available today as a gated preview. Teams wanting early access can join the waitlist at www.orum.com/scout.

About Orum

Orum is the calling performance system built to make the phone your most reliable pipeline channel. Powered by intelligence from over one billion sales calls, Orum's AI knows who picks up, how to coach reps, and what it takes to book more meetings. More than 1,200 sales organizations, from high-growth startups to enterprises like Samsung, IBM, and Ramp, trust Orum to drive better calls, better performance, and reliable pipeline. Learn more at www.orum.com/.

About Scout AI

Scout AI is a data agent platform that helps revenue teams reach the right person at the right phone number. It connects to a company's CRM and more than 30 data sources, works out the best number to reach each prospect, and keeps that data current inside the tools teams already use.

Media Contact

Robbie Wright, [email protected]

SOURCE Orum