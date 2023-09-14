Orum's Proprietary Research Reveals That 51% of Sales Pipeline is Generated Over The Phone

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Orum, the AI-powered Live Conversation Platform, today released its first annual State of Sales Development report, identifying key trends and insights to help companies cut through the noise and connect with prospects. The research found that more than half of all pipeline is generated over the phone, and that the average sales development representative (SDR) is responsible for building pipeline for at least 3 account executives (AE).

The report explores the complexities of Sales Development and confirms previously released data, indicating on average it takes seven or more touch points in order to book a meeting. The cost per meeting varied, but 47% of respondents indicated their cost was between $250-$1,000 per meeting. Sales leaders especially see the value in the investment, with 71% stating they are satisfied with the price of their meetings.

"Pipeline generation is the lifeblood of every sales organization and this report reiterates the need for technology to help supercharge sales teams," explained Orum CEO Jason Dorfman. "It is more important than ever for sales teams to have solutions that are easy to use and increase efficiency and productivity, while continuously providing coaching opportunities to help the entire team improve and achieve more."

Orum's findings suggest that investing in your sales development representatives and optimizing the tech stack they use is imperative to success. With the number of touchpoints and stakeholders required to close a deal in today's sales environment, the data shows that dialing platforms are sustainable options that continue to grow in popularity. To learn more, read the entire State of Sales Development report here.

About Orum

Orum is the AI-powered Live Conversation Platform supercharging sales activity. Orum's platform automates repetitive tasks associated with calling, instantly connects sales reps when a prospect answers, provides the analytics managers need for coaching, and eliminates manual tasks. Orum optimizes sales teams workflow with seamless integrations into their existing tech stack, all with enterprise grade security.

To learn more, visit www.orum.com.

