ORVANA PROVIDES LOGISTICS UPDATE AND OXIDE PROCESSING START-UP TIMELINE FOR DON MARIO

TSX: ORV

OTCQX: ORVMF

TORONTO, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Orvana Minerals Corp. (TSX: ORV) (OTCQX: ORVMF) ("Orvana" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the resolution of recent logistics disruptions in Bolivia and the planned start-up of oxide ore processing at its Don Mario Oxide Stockpile Project ("OSP"), operated through its controlled subsidiary Empresa Minera Paitití S.A. ("EMIPA").

Logistics Situation Resolved

The Company is pleased to report that the road blockades and transportation disruptions previously affecting Bolivia have largely been cleared1. As a result, the movement of goods and materials has largely returned to normal conditions.

EMIPA has now received all critical materials required to support the start-up of oxide ore processing at Don Mario. The supply constraints referenced in the Company's previous disclosure dated May 25, 2026 have therefore been substantially addressed.

Oxide Stockpile Project Update

With the required materials now on site, EMIPA is coordinating the final activities necessary for the commencement of oxide ore processing.

The Company currently expects start-up activities to begin in the middle of July, subject to the completion of customary operational preparations and final coordination activities.

Outlook and Guidance

As previously disclosed, the logistics disruptions resulted in a delay to the originally anticipated start-up schedule for the OSP. The Company expects to provide a revised guidance for EMIPA's operations in its Management's Discussion & Analysis for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, which is expected to be released in mid-August 2026.

Orvana remains focused on the safe and successful start-up of the OSP and continues to advance the Don Mario operation in accordance with its strategic plan.

ABOUT ORVANA – Orvana is a multi-mine gold-copper-silver company. Orvana's assets consist of the producing Orovalle operation in northern Spain; the Don Mario operation in Bolivia; and the Taguas property located in Argentina. Additional information is available at Orvana's website (www.orvana.com).

Sources

1 https://travel.gc.ca/destinations/bolivia

Cautionary Statements – Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking information includes, without limitation: statements regarding the expected timing, if any, of commencement of oxide ore processing at Don Mario under the OSP; the continued passability of roads and stability of logistics and supply chains used by EMIPA; and the expected timing to revise EMIPA's market guidance.

Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and are generally identified by words or phrases such as "believes", "expects", "plans", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will", or similar expressions, and include statements regarding future events and performance.

Forward-looking statements involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on assumptions including, without limitation: that the current civil unrest in Bolivia will be resolved or sufficiently abate within a timeframe that permits EMIPA to advance the OSP; the ability of EMIPA to procure necessary materials; no further material disruption to logistics and supply chains at or near Don Mario; EMIPA's ability to maintain compliance with its financing covenants and obligations; and commodity prices remaining within ranges consistent with current expectations. There can be no assurance that any of these assumptions will prove correct or that the forward-looking statements will be achieved.

Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, many beyond the Company's control, including: the continuation or further escalation of civil unrest and road blockades in Bolivia; the inability to obtain import authorizations for required OSP materials in a timely manner; continued or worsened supply chain and logistics disruption at or near Don Mario; further deterioration in Bolivia's economic conditions, including foreign exchange constraints and fuel shortages; the inability of EMIPA to maintain compliance with its financing covenants and obligations; increases in operating and capital costs; the inability to obtain additional financing on acceptable terms; and changes in law, regulation or government policy affecting mining operations in Bolivia. Additional risk factors applicable to the Company are described in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form, available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Orvana does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Orvana Minerals Corp.