ORVANA PROVIDES UPDATE ON TRANSPORT AND LOGISTICS DISRUPTIONS IN BOLIVIA AND IMPACT ON THE DON MARIO OXIDE STOCKPILE PROJECT

TSX: ORV

OTCQX: ORVMF

#14-2026

TORONTO, May 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Orvana Minerals Corp. (TSX: ORV) (OTCQX: ORVMF) ("Orvana" or the "Company") is issuing this news release to update shareholders and the market on ongoing transport and logistics disruptions in Bolivia and their impact on the Company's Oxide Stockpile Project ("OSP") at its Don Mario operation, operated through its controlled subsidiary Empresa Minera Paitiítí S.A. ("EMIPA").

Bolivia is currently experiencing significant civil unrest, including nationwide strikes and road blockades1, which are disrupting the movement of goods and personnel across the country. These conditions are materially impacting logistics and supply chains nationwide.

The situation remains fluid and unresolved as of the date of this news release. The Company is monitoring developments on a continuous basis.

Impact on the Oxide Stockpile Project

As previously reported in its Management's Discussion & Analysis for the three and six months ended march 31, 2026, dated May 12, 2026, EMIPA successfully completed the verification phase of the Don Mario plant's Au–Ag circuit during the quarter ended march 31, 2026, producing 959 gold ounces and 1,079 silver ounces of doré from the processing of legacy sulphide ore. Following completion of the Au–Ag testing phase, EMIPA advanced the commissioning and integration of the copper leaching, solvent extraction and electro–winning circuits, with the expanded plant undergoing final testing and operational readiness verification.

The commencement of oxide ore processing at Don Mario is being directly impacted by constraints on the supply of required materials, driven by ongoing supply chain and logistical disruptions.

EMIPA continues to take all available steps to advance the OSP, including evaluating alternative and in–country sourcing options where feasible. Personnel safety and security at the Don Mario site remain a priority, and the Company continues to monitor conditions closely.

Outlook

The Company will provide further updates as the situation in Bolivia evolves and as the impact on EMIPA's operations becomes clearer.

As a result of the previously described conditions, the commencement of oxide ore processing will be delayed beyond the previously communicated timeline. The Company is not in a position to provide a revised start–up date at this time. Orvana will update the market when sufficient clarity becomes available.

The Company will reassess EMIPA's guidance once greater visibility is available regarding the duration and operational impact of the current disruptions.

Orvana's primary focus at this time remains the safety of its personnel at Don Mario, together with continued engagement with Bolivian authorities on operational matters.

ABOUT ORVANA – Orvana is a multi-mine gold-copper-silver company. Orvana's assets consist of the producing Orovalle operation in northern Spain; the Don Mario operation in Bolivia; and the Taguas property located in Argentina. Additional information is available at Orvana's website (www.orvana.com).

Sources 1 https://travel.gc.ca/destinations/bolivia

Cautionary Statements – Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking information includes, without limitation: statements regarding the expected timing, if any, of commencement of oxide ore processing at Don Mario under the OSP; EMIPA's ability to obtain the required import authorizations for OSP materials; the Company's ability to manage EMIPA's liquidity and meet its debt and financing obligations during the current period; and statements regarding the Company's continued engagement with Bolivian authorities on operational matters and its evaluation of near-term financing alternatives.

Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and are generally identified by words or phrases such as "believes", "expects", "plans", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will", or similar expressions, and include statements regarding future events and performance.

Forward-looking statements involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on assumptions including, without limitation: that the current civil unrest in Bolivia will be resolved or sufficiently abate within a timeframe that permits EMIPA to advance the OSP; the ability of EMIPA to procure necessary materials; no further material disruption to logistics and supply chains at or near Don Mario; EMIPA's ability to maintain compliance with its financing covenants and obligations; and commodity prices remaining within ranges consistent with current expectations. There can be no assurance that any of these assumptions will prove correct or that the forward-looking statements will be achieved.

Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, many beyond the Company's control, including: the continuation or further escalation of civil unrest and road blockades in Bolivia; the inability to obtain import authorizations for required OSP materials in a timely manner; continued or worsened supply chain and logistics disruption at or near Don Mario; further deterioration in Bolivia's economic conditions, including foreign exchange constraints and fuel shortages; the inability of EMIPA to maintain compliance with its financing covenants and obligations; increases in operating and capital costs; the inability to obtain additional financing on acceptable terms; and changes in law, regulation or government policy affecting mining operations in Bolivia. Additional risk factors applicable to the Company are described in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form, available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Orvana does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Orvana Minerals Corp.