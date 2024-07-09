Orville Redenbacher’s and Hallmark Channel Make Summer Nights Pop With The “Ultimate Outdoor Movie Night" Sweepstakes

Grand Prize Includes an Outdoor At-Home Theater, One-Year Supply of Orville Redenbacher's Microwave Popcorn and Seasonings

CHICAGO, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Orville Redenbacher's® Gourmet Popping Corn, America's leading fresh popped popcorn brand1, and Hallmark Channel, the #1 destination for feel-good seasonal entertainment, are offering the "Ultimate Outdoor Movie Night" Sweepstakes. The grand prize – an outdoor movie theater package – will bring Hallmark's sweetest summer movies to your own backyard.

"We're thrilled to be in our fifth year of partnership with Hallmark Channel," said Erik Sword, Director of Salty Snacks at Conagra Brands. "Our long-running partnership encourages people to tune into Hallmark Channel's heartwarming Summer Nights programming event with a bowl of popcorn to really enjoy their summer evenings."

The "Ultimate Outdoor Movie Night" Sweepstakes prize packages include the following:

Grand Prize (awarded as check):

One grand prize winner will receive: Outdoor at-home theater set-up One-year supply of Orville Redenbacher's microwave popcorn Assorted flavors of Orville Redenbacher's popcorn seasonings Hallmark Channel Popcorn Bowl



Secondary Prizes:

Fifty secondary prize winners will receive: One-year supply of Orville Redenbacher's microwave popcorn Assorted flavors of Orville Redenbacher's popcorn seasonings Hallmark Channel Popcorn Bowl



Weekly Prizes:

Each week, fifty winners will receive: One 6ct carton of Orville Redenbacher's microwave popcorn One popcorn seasoning Hallmark Channel blanket



People can enter the sweepstakes at SummerNightSweeps.com. No purchase is necessary, and participants can enter daily from now until August 31, 2024 (18+, US Only). Official rules can be found at SummerNightSweeps.com.

"Viewers turn to Hallmark Channel for positive, uplifting content that accentuates every season," said Danielle Mullin, Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing at Hallmark Media. "Few foods are as synonymous with elevating the movie-watching experience as Orville Redenbacher's delicious popcorn."

Hallmark Channel's Summer Nights programming series will premiere all-new original movies every Saturday night throughout August. To plan your movie night line-up, check out premiere schedule at hallmarkchannel.com and on the Hallmark Movie Checklist app.

