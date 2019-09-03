Orville Redenbacher's, Swiss Miss, Hallmark Channel Offer A Chance To "Snack, Watch And Win" A Walk-On Movie Role

"Movies and popcorn have been a beloved combo for generations," said Carrie Swanson, brand director, Orville Redenbacher's. "We're delighted to partner with Hallmark Channel to offer a truly unique movie experience, taking you from in front of your TV to in front of Hallmark Channel cameras for a walk-on role in one of their original productions."

Beyond the one-of-a-kind walk on role, there are plenty of other prizes to enhance your movie-watching experience. Fifty lucky winners will receive a one-year supply of Orville Redenbacher's Microwave Popcorn, keeping you and your companions happy through all your Hallmark Channel movie watching.

And when the weather turns colder, a warm mug of cocoa is the perfect accompaniment for movie night. Each week 100 prize winners will receive a limited-edition Swiss Miss Cocoa & Hallmark Channel mug. Consumers can look for specially marked Swiss Miss displays and Orville Redenbacher's packaging for more information on the sweepstakes.

"Hallmark Channel original movies are a cherished part of family gatherings on Saturday nights year-round, especially during the holiday season," said Danielle Mullin, SVP, Marketing, Crown Media Family Networks. "We are thrilled to announce this unique opportunity that will allow one lucky viewer the chance to experience our distinct brand of uplifting entertainment from center stage."

To enter, simply visit snackwatchandwin.com and follow the instructions on the entry form. No purchase is necessary, and participants can enter daily from now until December 31, 2019. Official rules can also be found at snackwatchandwin.com.

From the classic taste of Movie Theater Butter, to the satisfying sweetness of Kettle Corn, there's an Orville Redenbacher's popcorn variety to fill every bowl. Orville Redenbacher's is the only leading brand of microwave popcorn with no artificial preservatives, flavors or dyes in all its products. Popcorn lovers can visit orville.com to find unique popcorn recipes and where to buy their favorites.

An indulgent chocolate treat that warms up any occasion, Swiss Miss Hot Cocoa has created its signature blend of hot cocoa with real milk in Menomonie, Wisconsin for more than 50 years. Swiss Miss' newest offering, Café Blends, are made with premium imported cocoa and real espresso coffee. For more information, visit swissmiss.com.

Hallmark Channel has produced high-quality, compelling entertainment since 2001. The network's annual holiday programming franchise, "Countdown to Christmas," is coming up on its 10th Anniversary and has consistently made the network the highest-rated and most-watched cable network among Women 18-49 and Women 25-54 during Fourth Quarter. Fans can find more information on their favorite movies and upcoming schedules at hallmarkchannel.com.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Marie Callender's®, Banquet®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim®, Reddi-wip®, and Vlasic®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com .

About Hallmark Channel

Hallmark Channel, owned by Hallmark Cards, Inc., is Crown Media Family Networks' flagship 24-hour cable television network, distributed nationwide in high definition (HD) and standard definition (SD) to 82 million homes. As the country's leading destination for quality family entertainment, Hallmark Channel delivers on the 100-year legacy of the Hallmark brand. In addition to its signature new, original movies, the network features an ambitious lineup of other new, original content, including scripted primetime series, such as "Good Witch," "When Calls the Heart" and "Chesapeake Shores"; annual specials including "Kitten Bowl" and "Hero Dog Awards"; and a daily, two-hour lifestyle show, "Home & Family." Additionally, Hallmark Channel is the exclusive home to world premiere presentations of the acclaimed Hallmark Hall of Fame franchise. Dedicated to helping viewers celebrate life's special moments, Hallmark Channel also offers annual holiday programming franchises, including "Countdown to Christmas," "Countdown to Valentine's Day," "Summer Nights," "Fall Harvest" and "Winterfest." Rounding out the network's diverse slate are some of television's most beloved comedies and series, including "The Golden Girls" and "Frasier."

1 IRI Market Advantage L52 Week Dollar Sales

For all media inquiries, please contact:

Dan Skinner, Conagra Brands

312-549-5636

dan.skinner@conagra.com

Megan Van Tine, Hallmark Channel

212-445-6694

MeganVanTine@CrownMedia.com

www.orville.com

www.swissmiss.com

www.hallmarkchannel.com

SOURCE Conagra Brands, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.conagrabrands.com

