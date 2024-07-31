O'Ryan.Health Launches Groundbreaking Parent-Led Pediatric Studies Utilizing YourBio Health's TAP Capillary Blood Sampling Devices

BOSTON, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- O'Ryan.Health, a leader in at-home pediatric healthcare innovation, today announced it has become the first US company to launch two, parent-led observational studies "The Healthy Kids Study" and "The JDM Study," involving the in-home collection of pediatric blood from children. Juvenile Dermatomyositis (JDM) is an ultra-rare pediatric autoimmune disorder. These studies, made possible through a partnership with YourBio Health, a pioneer in capillary blood sampling, allow parents to safely and efficiently sample their children's blood without having to travel to a medical facility.

"Today marks 'one giant leap,' for pediatric healthcare, opening doors to those who have previously been overlooked in the world of health research," said Dr. Tim Coleman, COO and Co-founder, O'Ryan.Health. "We understand the challenges families face with distant research sites, which is why we've pioneered a method with YourBio Health's TAP devices that allows for blood sample collection right from the safety and comfort of home."

The institutional review board approved study involves healthy children and children with a JDM diagnosis. Capillary blood is drawn on a predetermined schedule using virtually painless TAP Micro devices. Guided by animated Superhero Scientists and comic book "mission reports" of their results, children take an active role in their healthcare journey and learn about their immune health.

"We are thrilled to partner with O'Ryan.Health in pioneering at-home, decentralized studies for children with JMD and healthy children alike," said Paul Owen, President and CEO, YourBio Health. "Through O'Ryan.Health's approach with TAP devices, more families and children can access and join groundbreaking research."

About YourBio Health

YourBio Health is a Flagship Pioneering portfolio company that invented 'Touch-Activated Phlebotomy' (TAP) for virtually painless capillary blood collection. Backed by the latest science and certified central laboratories, YourBio Health seeks to revolutionize and humanize the blood collection process serving clinical trials, diagnostic and wellness applications.

About O'Ryan.Health

O'Ryan.Health is introducing a pioneering initiative aimed at transforming pediatric autoimmune research and becoming the trusted brand in at-home pediatric blood sampling. O'Ryan.Health envisions a future where pediatric autoimmune diseases are not just managed but potentially cured and aims to create lasting value in the pediatric at-home blood testing market.

