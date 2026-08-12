Oryx Dental Software Named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 List for the Third Consecutive Year

Oryx Ranks Among the Top 1,000 Overall and Top 100 Software Companies for Second Year in a Row

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oryx Dental, the leader in clinically rooted, cloud-based, and AI-powered dental practice management software (DPMS), today announced that it has been recognized as #863 overall and #81 in Software on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy.

Dental practices are increasingly replacing legacy on-premise systems with cloud-based platforms and adopting AI-powered workflows. As this trend grows, Oryx continues to gain market share by helping practices improve both clinical and business performance. The company's placement on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list reflects the company's continued growth and innovation as it helps shape the future of dental technology.

"Dentistry is at an inflection point. The future belongs to practices embracing modern, AI-powered technology," said Rania Saleh, DDS, MSD, Founder and CEO of Oryx. "Oryx's mission has always been to give clinicians the tools they need to provide exceptional patient care while building thriving businesses. Being recognized by Inc. for the third consecutive year is validation that we're solving real challenges for dentists, and it's only the beginning of what we believe Oryx can achieve."

This is the third consecutive year that Oryx has been named to the Inc. 5000 list. Additionally, this year marks the second time that Oryx has been listed within the top 1,000 spots overall and the top 100 Software companies, representing the company's continued revenue, customer, and team growth.

The Inc. 5000 List honor comes in the middle of a busy year for Oryx. In 2026 to date, the company:

Announced a partnership with the Academy of General Dentistry (AGD) as the first and only DPMS recognized by the organization for its members

Continued to invest in and make updates to the company's suite of AI products, such as AI Transcribe and Summarize, AI Exam Charting, AI Voice Perio Charting, and more

Enhanced Oryx's Clinical Suite with new features including Clinical Hub, Patient Tracker, and more

Partnered with the Seattle Study Club (SSC) as a sponsor and to launch a new scholarship for SSC members

Marked the company's 10th anniversary in business

Grew the team to 62 employees

And more

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

Since its founding in 2016, Oryx has become one of the fastest-growing providers of cloud-based dental practice management software. Today, more than 15,000 clinicians rely on Oryx's platform, which has helped practices collect more than $5 billion in revenue while supporting care for more than 7 million patients. Learn more at www.oryxdental.com.

About Oryx Dental

Oryx Dental is a clinically rooted, cloud-based, and AI-powered dental software platform built by dentists, for dentistry. Designed with a patient-first mindset and deep clinical intelligence at its core, Oryx empowers dental teams to deliver better care, streamline operations, and grow without compromise. From startups to DSOs, thousands of practices around the world rely on Oryx to standardize care, reduce complexity, and improve outcomes—every day. Learn more at oryxdental.com.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

SOURCE Oryx Dental