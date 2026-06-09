Oryx Dental Software and the Academy of General Dentistry (AGD) Partner to Advance the Future of AI-Powered Dental Excellence

Oryx is the First and Only Dental Practice Management Software (DPMS) Platform Recognized by the AGD for Its Members

MCLEAN, Va., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oryx Dental—the leader in clinically focused, cloud-based dental practice management software (DPMS) and the #1 DPMS company on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list—and the Academy of General Dentistry (AGD)—the only association that exclusively represents the needs and interests of general dentists—today announced a new partnership to bring Oryx's all-in-one, AI-powered DPMS platform to general dentists across the U.S.

The AGD serves nearly 40,000 dentists from all stages of their careers, from new graduates of dental school to established clinicians and beyond. Today's partnership marks the first and only DPMS that the AGD has included as a member benefit provider, recognizing it fills a need for busy practice leaders.

"General dentists are the backbone of our industry. For most patients, a general dentist is their first trusted stop for tooth pain and other oral health concerns," said Rania Saleh, DDS, MSD, Founder and CEO of Oryx. "Our platform is ideally designed for these powerhouses of the dental profession, offering robust clinical and business management components to grow their practices and deliver excellent care. The AGD is one of our industry's top leaders, and we're honored to partner with them. We look forward to working with their membership for years to come."

With this partnership, the AGD's membership now has access to the full Oryx platform at preferred rates, including:

Oryx's AI-powered platform, including perio charting, business workflows, AI-guided exam and transcription

The company's signature seven-minute, evidence-based exam with autogenerated notes and risk-centered scheduling

Native dental imaging capabilities with AI annotations

Data-driven insights for business growth, including performance tracking

Automated insurance billing and revenue cycle management (RCM) tools

Patient management and scheduling tools, such as automated appointment messaging

And much more

"I chose Oryx because it makes me a better provider," said Chethan Chetty, DDS, MAGD, Immediate Past President of the AGD. "It goes beyond practice management to truly improve how my team communicates, educates, and cares for our patients. Being cloud-based means we can access what we need, when we need it whether we're chairside or away from the office."

In addition to the partnership, Oryx is a sponsor of the upcoming 2026 AGD Annual Meeting, taking place June 24-27 in Las Vegas, NV. Dentists attending the event will have the opportunity to visit Oryx's booth (#530) to meet the team, learn more about the platform, and receive a demo onsite.

To learn more about Oryx's all-in-one, AI-powered platform, visit www.oryxdental.com.

About Oryx Dental

Oryx Dental is a clinically rooted, cloud-based, and AI-powered dental software platform built by dentists, for dentistry. Designed with a patient-first mindset and deep clinical intelligence at its core, Oryx empowers dental teams to deliver better care, streamline operations, and grow without compromise. From startups to DSOs, thousands of practices around the world rely on Oryx to standardize care, reduce complexity, and improve outcomes—every day. Learn more at oryxdental.com.

About the Academy of General Dentistry

Founded in 1952, AGD is the only association that exclusively represents the needs and interests of general dentists. AGD provides its nearly 40,000 members with the resources, support and education to deliver exceptional dental care and oral health education. AGD's mission is "to advance general dentistry and oral health through quality continuing education and advocacy." Visit www.agd.org for more information.

SOURCE Oryx Dental