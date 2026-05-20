Oryx Dental Brings the Future of AI-Powered Pediatric Dental SaaS to the 2026 American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry (AAPD) Annual Session

MCLEAN, Va., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oryx Dental—the leader in clinically focused, cloud-based dental practice management software (DPMS) and the #1 DPMS company on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list—today announced that the company will be showcasing several leading, purpose-built, and fully native features for pediatric dental practices at the upcoming American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry (AAPD) Annual Session in Las Vegas, Nev. between May 21 and 24, 2026.

Oryx serves over 15,000 clinicians worldwide, including hundreds of pediatric dental practices in the US and Canada. Oryx provides these specialists and their teams with robust software and AI features that streamline communication with parents and caregivers; make visits easy to book and keep; and optimize chairside workflows for the unique features of a growing mouth, reducing appointment friction.

"Pediatric dentistry is a fast-growing specialty with many unique considerations. Pediatric patients have distinctive oral health features, such as partially erupted teeth, and the patient experience needs to take into account both the child and their parent or caregiver," said Dr. Rania Saleh, DDS, MSD, Founder and CEO of Oryx. "Our pediatric features are purpose-built for this unique specialty—they're not third-party add-ons or a lightly modified general dentistry system. We've created each feature based on conversations with pediatric dentists about the needs in their practices and profession. As a result, our pediatric platform is specifically for fast-paced, family-centered workflows."

With Oryx, the dental practice, their patients, and patients' caregivers receive the best experience—all within a single cloud dental platform. Key features in the Oryx DPMS built specifically for the unique needs of pediatric dentistry include:

Dentition Charting for Changing Mouths: Oryx offers intuitive charting for both primary and mixed dentition, including age-specific flags.

Oryx offers intuitive charting for both primary and mixed dentition, including age-specific flags. AI-Assisted Specialty Exams: The platform includes guided exams specifically designed for pediatric dentistry.

The platform includes guided exams specifically designed for pediatric dentistry. Family-Friendly Communication Tools: A built-in, family-friendly patient portal allows parents to communicate with the practice and complete required documents—such as consent forms—remotely, perfect for busy adults.

A built-in, family-friendly patient portal allows parents to communicate with the practice and complete required documents—such as consent forms—remotely, perfect for busy adults. Orthodontic Tracking: Dentists can track orthodontic progress over time; monitor for compliance across different checkpoints, such as tracking aligner phases (e.g. Phase 1, refinement, retainers); and receive automatic flags for age-appropriate orthodontic evaluations.

Pediatric dentists attending AAPD 2026 can visit Oryx's two booths (#116 & #731) to meet the team, learn more about the platform, and receive a demo of Oryx's pediatric-specific capabilities onsite.

To learn more about Oryx's all-in-one, AI-powered platform for pediatric dentists, visit www.oryxdental.com.

About Oryx Dental

Oryx Dental is a clinically rooted, cloud-based, and AI-powered dental software platform built by dentists, for dentistry. Designed with a patient-first mindset and deep clinical intelligence at its core, Oryx empowers dental teams to deliver better care, streamline operations, and grow without compromise. From startups to DSOs, thousands of practices around the world rely on Oryx to standardize care, reduce complexity, and improve outcomes—every day. Learn more at oryxdental.com.

SOURCE Oryx Dental