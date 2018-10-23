O&S Associates Commissions World's First Parksmart Gold Certified Parking Structure

HACKENSACK, N.J., Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- O&S Associates Inc. (O&S), an engineering and architecture firm, recently served as the commissioning agent for the Gold 1 Garage in Pittsburgh. This is the first Parksmart Gold project of its kind in the world to achieve the highest level of certification.

With an engineering team comprised of staff from multiple offices including New Jersey, Ohio and Philadelphia, O&S inspected and evaluated the garage using an official scorecard point system. Grading was based on meeting specific standards for management, programs, technology and structure design, and innovation. For a new construction project to receive the Gold standard, it must achieve 160-plus points out of a maximum 248 points available.

Parksmart, a voluntary, consensus-driven certification, is the only rating system advancing sustainable mobility and positive impact through smarter, best practice parking structure design and operation. Administered by Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI), Parksmart complements LEED and other certifications. Parksmart certification recognizes parking structures designed to:

(1) reduce their environmental impact

(2) increase energy efficiency and performance

(3) manage parking spaces efficiently

(4) encourage alternative mobility options

(5) strengthen community relationships

O&S was honored to be a part of this prestigious project, helping the Stadium Authority achieve this distinguished designation for its Gold 1 Garage. "O&S has been an innovator both as a parking consultant as well as a commissioning agent for MEP projects," said William Payne, vice president of O&S. "We couldn't be more excited to leverage both strengths for our important client."

This is the second project managed by O&S in the past few years to receive special distinction. O&S was closely involved in the extensive modernization and energy upgrade of Tremco Inc. headquarters in Beachwood, Ohio. The building received LEED Gold certification from the U.S. Green Building Council which is difficult to achieve for an existing structure.

About O&S Associates Inc.

O&S Associates Inc. is a full-service multidisciplinary consulting engineering and architecture firm specializing in the assessment and repair design of exterior walls, roofs, mechanical systems and parking, as well as other building consulting needs such as capital reserve studies and expert witness services. For a look at other signature projects in the O&S portfolio of services, visit www.oandsassociates.com.

For more information, contact Soo Kim at 201-399-4375 or email skim@oandsassociates.com.

