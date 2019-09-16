OS NYC Debuts First Fully Serviced Gaming Lounge in New York City

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OS NYC (https://www.os-nyc.com) recently announced the scheduled launch of its fully equipped gaming lounge for September 20, 2019. Located at 50 Bowery Street in the heart of New York City, the lounge offers a wide array of modern and professional gaming equipment suitable for the gaming enthusiast and professional player alike. In planning for over two years, OS NYC features extremely comfortable gaming environments with access to an in-house restaurant. Membership packages are currently available.

pro grade LAN center equipped with cameras and stream decks at every station 6 Vs 6 hero stage featuring 20ft video wall

"We are excited to help launch the next generation of gamers and streamers," said Head of Strategy and Partnership, Dan Chiu. "By providing the latest products from HyperX, Republic of Gamers, Raynor, Elgato and Scuf, our players and streamers can use professional-level gear to become the next big name in esports or on Twitch. But just as important: we provide a safe place where a tight-knit community can gather and play. A place where all gamers are welcome — any age, any background."

OS NYC: A Content-Creation and Gaming Lounge Reimagined

OS NYC has created an open and welcoming lounge environment that specifically caters to gamers of all backgrounds, content creators and streamers. The name OS (Operating System) is intended as an empowering goal: encouraging gamers to become their own operating system within the gaming community.

OS NYC worked to distinguish itself from other gaming-café designs, which are often crowded, dark, kitschy and do not encourage community experiences. OS NYC provides an inviting and warm sanctuary intended to facilitate expansive, original gaming and content creation: with 18-foot lofty ceilings, thick wooden tables, spacious leather couches and warm tungsten lighting.

"We wanted a space that looks nothing like a traditional gaming café," said Creative Director, John Higgins. "Taking inspiration from the local area of Chinatown (and our favorite mixologist lairs), we embraced an industrial-chic design (it's a thing!), forging designs out of wood, steel and concrete before introducing luxurious couches and armchairs. We wanted a space that fuses creativity and technology."

OS NYC: Game Equipment Specifications

"Every gaming station has a camera and stream setup, allowing users to make glossy-looking live shows with a single click of a button," said Higgins. "Individuals can move freely between gaming, content creation and esports competition. We have a fully functional broadcast studio in the back of the venue to allow for more advanced players or esports teams to create premium content, or live shows."

OS NYC provides premium, professional esport grade equipment, and other gaming systems including:

60 x PCs featuring 8 th gen i7, Nvidia GPU, 120-hertz refresh rate monitors

gen i7, Nvidia GPU, 120-hertz refresh rate monitors 10 x PS4s featuring Scuff Controllers

5 x Xbox Ones featuring Scuff Controllers

10 x Nintendo Switch

1 x N64 (Equipped with popular favorite "GoldenEye")

1 x SNES

OS NYC: Membership

Membership and walk-in gaming rates are low and competitive, to encourage maximum gamer inclusivity. Gaming is $5 per hour for Members, $6 per hour for non-members. Membership starts at $9.99 a month, or may be purchased annually for $99.

"OS NYC is a home where everyone can belong, and we can unite under a shared passion for gaming and content creation," remarked OS NYC CEO Sam Asfahani. "It's a place where people can learn, share, enjoy and celebrate the powerful and growing culture of gaming and esports, while also welcoming new people to the industry."

Follow OS NYC on social media: #OSNYC

Instagram: OS_NEWYORK

Discord: OS_NewYorkCity

Twitter: OS_NewYorkCity

Facebook: OSNEWYORKCITY

Media Contact:

John Higgins

917-647-9332

222157@email4pr.com

*Contact for 19th Sept Press Launch @ 7pm

SOURCE OS NYC

Related Links

https://www.os-nyc.com

