OS Therapies Acquires All Indications for OST-HER2 (Listeria monocytogenes) in Solid Tumors, Including Canines

CAMBRIDGE, Md., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OS Therapies, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative therapies to treat and cure Osteosarcoma (OS) and other deadly cancers in children and adults, today announced the acquisition of all indications for OST-HER2 (Listeria monocytogenes), including Canine. The technology that was developed and extensively tested at University of Pennsylvania, has been provisionally approved by the USDA for Osteosarcoma in canines. Phase I and Phase III trials conducted in canines have had very positive results.

OS Therapies believes now is the time to see if the technology works in humans as well as it does in Canines. The AOST-2121 clinical trial sponsored by OS Therapies and in coordination with the Children's Oncology Group (COG) will be the first trial of OST-HER2 in Adolescents and Young Adults (AYA) with Osteosarcoma, a deadly and debilitating bone cancer. That trial is scheduled to start in early 2021.

"We are extremely excited to have the Intellectual Property (IP) for all indications of this very promising technology targeting HER2 solid tumors," said Paul Romness, CEO of OS Therapies. "It will ensure innovation and development across the platform technology, hopefully treating solid tumors in humans, as well as our four-legged friends…"

About OS Therapies

OS Therapies Inc. (OST) is a clinical stage therapeutic company focused on the identification, development and commercialization of treatments for Osteosarcoma (OS) and other deadly cancers in kids and adults.

For more information, please see the Company's website at www.ostherapies.com

Media Contact:

Jack Doll

410-297-7793

[email protected]

SOURCE OS Therapies