OS Therapies Receives Trial Approval From Children's Oncology Group for AOST2121 / OST31-164-01 An Open-Label Phase 2 Study of Maintenance Therapy With OST31-164 After Resection of Recurrent Osteosarcoma

CAMBRIDGE, Md., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OS Therapies, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative therapies to treat and cure Osteosarcoma (OS) and other deadly cancers in kids and adults, today announced the approval of the OST-HER2 PhIIb clinical trial in recurred, resected Osteosarcoma.

The trial will be conducted in collaboration with the Children's Oncology Group (COG) and will be opened at multiple selected sites within the COG's national network of children's hospitals across the country. The trial has a forty-eight (48) week enrollment period, and will include thirty-nine (39) patients. Osteosarcoma is a cancer of the bone that is very deadly, and a majority of the patients are young adults and adolescents. When it recurs, it is often fatal.

"We are very grateful to the entire team for diligently working through the entire Covid-19 global pandemic to get this protocol finalized," said Dr. Robert Petit, Chief Medical & Scientific Officer of OS Therapies. "We are stimulating the patient's immune system to hunt down hidden cancer that escaped chemotherapy and can cause the disease to return. The Osteosarcoma community has been waiting with a great deal of enthusiasm to get this trial started in kids with this horrible disease. They won't have to wait much longer."

About OS Therapies

OS Therapies Inc. (OST) is a clinical stage therapeutic company focused on the identification, development and commercialization of treatments for Osteosarcoma (OS) and other deadly cancers in kids and adults.

For more information, please see the Company's website at www.ostherapies.com

Media Contact:

Jack Doll

+1-410-297-7793

[email protected]

SOURCE OS Therapies

