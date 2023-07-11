Osa Commerce and Acenda Partner to Create a Unified Source of E-commerce Support and Orchestration

ATLANTA, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Osa Commerce , a leading supply chain technology provider for brands, retailers, and the third and fourth-party logistics (3PLs and 4PLs) partners who support them, today announced a strategic partnership with Acenda, an innovative e-commerce platform that offers brands and retailers the tools and functionalities to succeed in the digital marketplace. The partnership will provide brands and retailers with a comprehensive solution that encompasses the entire supply chain process.

In today's volatile market, brands and retailers must build resilient supply chains to thrive. This collaboration combines Osa Commerce's advanced orchestration and execution capabilities and Acenda's deep expertise in curated demand channel connectivity to create a single source of truth, support and hub for seamless coordination that Osa's customers need.

"This partnership marks a significant milestone in our industry, as we combine our strengths to create a comprehensive solution that offers SMBs and retailers unparalleled support and orchestration capabilities," said Yifat Baror, co-founder and CGO at Osa Commerce. "Together, we are committed to driving innovation and enabling our clients to thrive in an ever-evolving marketplace."

Osa Commerce provides a comprehensive suite of e-commerce solutions, including inventory management, order fulfillment, marketing automation and customer engagement. Acenda's innovative e-commerce platform helps businesses manage their product catalogs, process orders, integrate with various sales channels and leverage advanced analytics to gain valuable insights into their performance. With this partnership, Osa Commerce and Acenda will help customers streamline operations, optimize efficiency, maximize profitability and improve supply chain visibility.

"We are excited to collaborate with Osa Commerce and enhance our offering to clients with their industry-leading e-commerce solutions," said Trent Lee, co-founder and CRO at Acenda. "Together, we will provide businesses with a comprehensive and streamlined e-commerce experience, helping them scale their operations, attract more customers, and achieve long-term success."

For more information about both companies, visit OsaCommerce.com and Acenda.com .

About Osa Commerce:

Osa Commerce is an innovative technology company dedicated to simplifying supply chain operations by addressing data chaos. Our AI-powered Collaborative Visibility Platform connects, unifies, and automates commerce operations for retailers, logistics providers, and their customers. With our intelligent decision-making capabilities, we empower supply chains to sell anywhere, enabling scalable growth and staying one step ahead. To learn more about Osa Commerce, please visit Osacommerce.com .

About Acenda:

Acenda is an innovative e-commerce platform that offers businesses the tools and functionalities to succeed in the digital marketplace. With an intuitive interface, advanced analytics, and seamless integration with popular sales channels, Acenda empowers businesses to manage their product catalogs, process orders, and leverage data-driven insights for exceptional performance.

