Osage Advisors Announces Promotion of Philip Dee to Vice President of Business Development

CENTERBROOK, Conn., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Osage Advisors ("Osage"), a Connecticut-based mergers and acquisitions advisory firm, is pleased to announce the promotion of Philip Dee to Vice President of Business Development.

Philip joined Osage full-time in 2019, initially supporting the firm's marketing and business development efforts. Since then, he has taken on increasing responsibility and today oversees Osage's marketing function while leading the firm's business development organization.

In his role, Philip manages Osage's CRM system, organizes deal launches, and leads new client outreach and development efforts. He also oversees inbound communications and plays a key role in managing deal processes, contributing to the firm's continued growth and operational efficiency.

"Philip has been an integral part of Osage's growth over the past several years," said Keith Dee, President of Osage Advisors. "His passion for sales and marketing, combined with his strong work ethic and leadership, has helped build and scale our business development efforts. This promotion reflects both his contributions to date and the important role he will continue to play as the firm grows."

Philip graduated from Endicott College in May 2019 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Marketing. During his time in college, he completed several internships focused on marketing, business development, and CRM, including roles with Meridian Associates, Celebrity Marketing, and Osage Advisors.

Osage Advisors looks forward to Philip's continued growth within the firm as he further develops and expands the business development function in support of the firm's long-term objectives.

About Osage Advisors

Osage Advisors is a boutique mergers and acquisitions advisory firm that works with family-owned and closely held businesses generating $5 million or more in revenue that are seeking to sell their companies. Osage is committed to understanding each client's unique objectives and delivering outcomes that meet or exceed expectations. The firm has successfully completed transactions across a range of industries, including Tech-Enabled Services, Aerospace, Contract Manufacturing, Business Services, and Healthcare.

Certain Members of Osage Advisors are Registered Representatives of and conduct securities transactions through StillPoint Capital, LLC, Tampa, FL. Osage and StillPoint are not affiliated.

Contact:

Keith Dee

[email protected]

860-767-3273 x1001

SOURCE Osage Advisors