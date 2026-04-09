Osage Advisors Advises Integ Systems Corporation on Its Sale to Ambient

CENTERBROOK, Conn., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Osage Advisors ("Osage"), a mergers and acquisitions advisory firm based in Connecticut, is pleased to announce the sale of its client, Integ Systems Corporation ("Integ"), to Ambient Enterprises — a national group of HVAC design and implementation specialists serving industries such as healthcare, commercial, institutional, and mission-critical environments, including data centers. Osage Advisors acted as the exclusive M&A advisor to Integ for this transaction.

Headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut, Integ designs, supplies, and services integrated power protection and mechanical support systems for data centers, communication, medical imaging, and industrial facilities. The Company provides uninterruptible power supply (UPS) equipment and related services to commercial customers nationwide, including preventative maintenance and ongoing service plans.

Founded in 1996, Integ has built a strong reputation over nearly three decades as a high-quality, systems-oriented provider focused on delivering reliable, engineered solutions to its customers. The Company's integrated approach—combining equipment, system design, and ongoing service—has enabled it to establish long-term client relationships and a growing installed base that supports recurring revenue opportunities.

Integ has successfully positioned itself to address a critical gap in the market by focusing on both the immediate and long-term needs of end users. Supported by a loyal and experienced team, strong supplier partnerships, and a diversified national customer base, the Company is well-positioned to capitalize on increasing demand for power protection solutions.

Throughout the process, Osage Advisors partnered closely with Integ's leadership to position the Company effectively and engage with buyers who recognized the value of its technical capabilities, strong customer relationships, and long-term growth potential.

"Integ is a highly regarded business with a long track record of delivering mission-critical solutions to its customers," said Keith Dee, President of Osage Advisors. "Ambient represents a strong strategic fit, and we are confident this partnership will support the Company's continued growth and success."

About Osage Advisors

Osage Advisors is a boutique mergers and acquisitions advisory firm that works with family-owned and closely held businesses generating $5 million or more in revenue that are seeking to sell their companies. Osage is committed to understanding each client's unique objectives and delivering outcomes that meet or exceed expectations. The firm has successfully completed transactions across a range of industries, including Tech-Enabled Services, Aerospace, Contract Manufacturing, Business Services, and Healthcare.

Certain Members of Osage Advisors are Registered Representatives of and conduct securities transactions through StillPoint Capital, LLC, Tampa, FL. Osage and StillPoint are not affiliated.

Contact:

Keith Dee

[email protected]

860-767-3273 x1001

SOURCE Osage Advisors