Osage Advisors Advises The Baird Machinery Corporation on Its Sale to Bliss Munitions Equipment

CENTERBROOK, Conn., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Osage Advisors ("Osage"), a Connecticut-based mergers and acquisitions advisory firm, is pleased to announce the sale of its client, The Baird Machinery Corporation ("Baird"), to Bliss Munitions Equipment ("Bliss"). Osage Advisors served as the exclusive M&A Advisor to Baird in connection with the transaction.

Headquartered in Thomaston, Connecticut, The Baird Machinery Corporation is the only transfer press manufacturer in the United States and one of only a handful of companies worldwide producing ram-driven die set transfer presses. Founded in 1846, Baird designs, manufactures, remanufactures, repairs, and services transfer presses, wire forming machinery, and related equipment used in ammunition, automotive, medical, battery, consumer products, and other industrial applications.

Over its 180-year history, Baird has established an internationally recognized reputation for quality, engineering excellence, and reliability. The Company has developed a highly loyal customer base, a significant installed equipment footprint, and a recurring revenue stream through spare parts, service, and rebuilding work. Baird is widely recognized as a leader in transfer press technology and is estimated to hold approximately 90% of the U.S. market for die set transfer presses.

The acquisition by Bliss Munitions Equipment brings together two historic American manufacturing companies with deep expertise in precision metal forming and ammunition production systems. Bliss, a leading provider of ammunition manufacturing equipment and integrated production solutions, will continue operating the business under the U.S. Baird name while maintaining support for existing customers and product lines.

Throughout the process, Osage Advisors worked closely with Baird's ownership and management team to identify a buyer that recognized the value of the Company's engineering capabilities, industry reputation, and long-term growth opportunities.

"Baird has built an extraordinary legacy over nearly two centuries and is widely respected throughout the industries it serves," said Keith Dee, President of Osage Advisors. "Bliss represents an outstanding strategic partner with complementary capabilities and a shared commitment to American manufacturing. We are excited to see the U.S. Baird brand continue to thrive and build upon its long history of innovation under new ownership."

This transaction provides a strong foundation for the continued growth of Baird while preserving the Company's heritage, customer relationships, and technical expertise.

About The Baird Machinery Corporation

The Baird Machinery Corporation is a Thomaston, Connecticut-based manufacturer of transfer presses, wire forming machinery, multi-slide machines, four-slide machines, custom machinery, and related equipment. Founded in 1846, the Company serves customers across a wide variety of industrial end markets and is recognized as the only U.S.-based manufacturer of transfer presses and a global leader in precision transfer press technology.

About Osage Advisors

Osage Advisors is a boutique mergers and acquisitions advisory firm that works with family-owned and closely held businesses generating $5 million or more in revenue that are seeking to sell their companies. Osage is committed to understanding each client's unique objectives and delivering outcomes that meet or exceed expectations. The firm has successfully completed transactions across a range of industries, including Tech-Enabled Services, Aerospace, Contract Manufacturing, Business Services, and Healthcare.

Contact:

Keith Dee

[email protected]

860-767-3273 x1001

SOURCE Osage Advisors